‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18
Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
'Eight Is Enough' star Adam Rich has died at age 54
Adam Rich, best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the popular TV series Eight Is Enough, died at age 54 on Saturday. The actor rose to stardom in the beloved series, which first hit television screens in 1977. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Rich's death...
Empire Of The Sun add new Sydney date to Australian tour
In light of the high demand for tickets for their recently announced Australian tour, Empire Of The Sun have added a second Sydney show. The second show will take place at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday 21st February – the day before their first Sydney show which already has the pre-sale allocation exhausted.
An Arctic Monkeys pop-up shop is opening in Sydney
An Arctic Monkeys pop-up store is opening in Sydney this Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of January 2023 ahead of the band’s headline show at The Domain on Saturday. The Arctic Monkeys store will be at Golden Age Cinema & Bar which is located at 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills, NSW and will sell unique and limited merchandise items, alongside the album in multiple formats.
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies
Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, dies at 79
(January 6, 2023) His name wasn’t known to music fans generally, but he was an original member of one of the all-time great vocal groups. Today we say a sad goodbye to Gordy Harmon, one of the founding members of the iconic singing group The Whispers. Harmon died last night in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.
‘He’s not my “late” husband’: Iman speaks of grief over death of David Bowie
The supermodel also discusses changing the fashion industry and resisting ageing cliches
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction and Depression
Adam Rich, the former child television actor from the sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Jan. 7, 2023. He had charmed American audiences by playing the youngest brother Nicholas on the series about a widowed father of eight children. What happened to Adam Rich since his famous childhood, and how much was Adam Rich's net worth?
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
