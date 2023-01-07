ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, OK

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

More than 100 year old record broken Tuesday

SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Sherman broke a 116 year old record high temp Tuesday afternoon. The old record of 78° for Jan 10 was set back in 1907. The new record high is 81°. The highest temperature ever recorded on a January 10 in Oklahoma, dating back to the 1880s, was 84° in Woodward in 1911. Today Burneyville, Oklahoma reached 84° and tied that record.
SHERMAN, TX
Z94

Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma

If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
PRYOR, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Durant overwhelmed by response to survey

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Citizens of Durant are responding to the city's "community perception survey." The city is asking for opinions on Durant's economic development, crime and more. City Manager Lisa Taylor wants answers on what the city can improve on, and what taxpayers want to see. "The last...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
DAVIS, OK
KOCO

Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
LONE GROVE, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Fire damages Sherman apartments

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman firefighters battled flames the Southgate apartments on Monday afternoon. Officials said the complex in the 900 block of South Travis Street has been vacant since last June. "There are three buildings here at this address," said Sherman Fire Chief Billy Hartsfield. "This fire happened...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Body discovered at Ardmore park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
ARDMORE, OK

