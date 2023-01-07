Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Pottsboro boys downs Bells at home 61-49
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals hosted Bells Tuesday night for a Texoma showdown. The Cardinals grab the win 61-49.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Former Cowboy Commits To Kevin Wilson, Tulsa Football
Kevin Wilson has only been the head football coach for the University of Tulsa for about a month, but he already made some big-time moves in the transfer portal. On Sunday, defensive back Kanion Williams announced his decision to leave Oklahoma State and join the Golden Hurricane. Williams joins Braylin...
KTEN.com
More than 100 year old record broken Tuesday
SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Sherman broke a 116 year old record high temp Tuesday afternoon. The old record of 78° for Jan 10 was set back in 1907. The new record high is 81°. The highest temperature ever recorded on a January 10 in Oklahoma, dating back to the 1880s, was 84° in Woodward in 1911. Today Burneyville, Oklahoma reached 84° and tied that record.
Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capital of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
okcfox.com
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
KTEN.com
Durant overwhelmed by response to survey
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Citizens of Durant are responding to the city's "community perception survey." The city is asking for opinions on Durant's economic development, crime and more. City Manager Lisa Taylor wants answers on what the city can improve on, and what taxpayers want to see. "The last...
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.
Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
KTEN.com
Fire damages Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman firefighters battled flames the Southgate apartments on Monday afternoon. Officials said the complex in the 900 block of South Travis Street has been vacant since last June. "There are three buildings here at this address," said Sherman Fire Chief Billy Hartsfield. "This fire happened...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
