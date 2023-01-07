Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Pottsboro boys downs Bells at home 61-49
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals hosted Bells Tuesday night for a Texoma showdown. The Cardinals grab the win 61-49.
KTEN.com
More than 100 year old record broken Tuesday
SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Sherman broke a 116 year old record high temp Tuesday afternoon. The old record of 78° for Jan 10 was set back in 1907. The new record high is 81°. The highest temperature ever recorded on a January 10 in Oklahoma, dating back to the 1880s, was 84° in Woodward in 1911. Today Burneyville, Oklahoma reached 84° and tied that record.
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
KTEN.com
Fire damages Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman firefighters battled flames the Southgate apartments on Monday afternoon. Officials said the complex in the 900 block of South Travis Street has been vacant since last June. "There are three buildings here at this address," said Sherman Fire Chief Billy Hartsfield. "This fire happened...
KXII.com
Antlers woman flown to hospital after crashing into semi
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers woman was flown to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Springer Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Ragina Rudder was taking exit 40 on Interstate 35 when she swerved to avoid potholes in the road and struck a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder of the exit.
KTEN.com
'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
KTEN.com
Denison firefighter back to work after surviving cancer
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison Fire Rescue Capt. Keith Bates is back on the job after multiple surgeries and cancer treatment, something he didn't see coming in November 2020, when the fire department conducted in-depth physicals. "During that exam, they found an abnormality in my thyroid, which led them...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
KXII.com
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
KTEN.com
Durant overwhelmed by response to survey
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Citizens of Durant are responding to the city's "community perception survey." The city is asking for opinions on Durant's economic development, crime and more. City Manager Lisa Taylor wants answers on what the city can improve on, and what taxpayers want to see. "The last...
KTEN.com
Denison Arts Council seeking artists
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Arts Council has opened up its annual 517 Art Gallery applications. Any artists — from high school juniors and older — are encouraged to apply. Their works will remain on display in the gallery on Main Street for three months as pieces are rotated to give artists a better chance for recognition.
KTUL
Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
KTEN.com
Suspect in custody after Marshall County deputy injured
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Kingston man is facing multiple charges after leading Marshall County deputies on a pursuit Sunday night. Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Everett, sped away after a deputy tried to pull him over. "Everett ... turned around as the...
KTEN.com
Seven arrested in Bryan County burglary cases
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) — The Bryan County Sheriff's Office has made seven burglary arrests in the past two weeks. The suspects include: Josh Jamison, Courtney Little, John Michael Robertson, Evan Lamb, Jacob Teague, Richard Kramer, and David George Nunez. The felony warrant charges include robbery, burglary, possession of...
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KTEN.com
Sherman approves $11 million water treatment project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Since companies like Texas Instruments and GlobiTech have invested billions of dollars into expanded Sherman facilities, the City Council has been working to get ready for the people these projects will employ. On January 3, the Council approved an $11.22 million water treatment expansion project to...
