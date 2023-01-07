Read full article on original website
fernleyreporter.com
Development company announces plan for 13-acre mixed use development
A real estate development company has announced plans for a 13-acre development it calls Fernley Promenade, to be located on Stanley Dr. between Walmart and Lowe’s. The project was announced by LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company. The project is slated...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-area median home prices reach more than $519,000
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A report from the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS shows the median prices of homes in the Reno-Sparks area hit $519,950 in December. Their report showed the number of available homes more than doubled, as 835 homes were available for purchase last month. Those homes that were on the market lasted an average of 53 days.
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Nevada Appeal
Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday
As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
Nevada Appeal
New Lyon County sheriff eliminates lieutenant position
Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope’s first requests after being sworn in during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting received immediate approval before he left to welcome new deputies to his department. Pope asked the commissioners to approve the elimination of one vacant lieutenant position, to allow for the...
Record-Courier
County hires new community relations manager
As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
nnbw.com
People: Susan Harris, Krystal Pyatt join Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has named Susan Harris the new program coordinator of health and wellness, and Krystal Pyatt the new marketing and communications specialist. Harris is also an emeritus associate director of the Gerontology Academic Program at the UNR...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Record-Courier
Centerville reopens Tuesday morning
Centerville Lane reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed west of the Highway 88 Roundabout due to high water, according to Douglas County. Heavy rain on Monday filled streams and ditches across the county, with flooding reported in Fish Springs' Pine Nut Creek. Centerville crosses several ditches associated with the...
KOLO TV Reno
New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management aims to protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat from cattle grazing. They are seeking to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s habitat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants,...
Nevada Appeal
Carson High student photo exhibition in the Brick
Seventeen of Carson High School’s accomplished advanced photography students have their work in Photo Finished 2023 at the Brick. The exhibition, located in the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St., will remain open to the public through March 16, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Participating students...
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
