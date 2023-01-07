RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A report from the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS shows the median prices of homes in the Reno-Sparks area hit $519,950 in December. Their report showed the number of available homes more than doubled, as 835 homes were available for purchase last month. Those homes that were on the market lasted an average of 53 days.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO