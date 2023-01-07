ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

fernleyreporter.com

Development company announces plan for 13-acre mixed use development

A real estate development company has announced plans for a 13-acre development it calls Fernley Promenade, to be located on Stanley Dr. between Walmart and Lowe’s. The project was announced by LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company. The project is slated...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno-area median home prices reach more than $519,000

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A report from the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS shows the median prices of homes in the Reno-Sparks area hit $519,950 in December. Their report showed the number of available homes more than doubled, as 835 homes were available for purchase last month. Those homes that were on the market lasted an average of 53 days.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday

As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
Nevada Appeal

New Lyon County sheriff eliminates lieutenant position

Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope’s first requests after being sworn in during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting received immediate approval before he left to welcome new deputies to his department. Pope asked the commissioners to approve the elimination of one vacant lieutenant position, to allow for the...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

County hires new community relations manager

As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County activates call center for flooding

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Centerville reopens Tuesday morning

Centerville Lane reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed west of the Highway 88 Roundabout due to high water, according to Douglas County. Heavy rain on Monday filled streams and ditches across the county, with flooding reported in Fish Springs' Pine Nut Creek. Centerville crosses several ditches associated with the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management aims to protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat from cattle grazing. They are seeking to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s habitat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants,...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson High student photo exhibition in the Brick

Seventeen of Carson High School’s accomplished advanced photography students have their work in Photo Finished 2023 at the Brick. The exhibition, located in the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St., will remain open to the public through March 16, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Participating students...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
CARSON CITY, NV

Community Policy