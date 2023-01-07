ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Shelby Reporter

Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup

PELHAM – The Briarwood Lady Lions and Pelham Lady Panthers returned to the basketball court for their first area game of the year on Friday, Jan. 6. Briarwood fended off a late Pelham run to grab the 53-42 victory. Briarwood started the area matchup by picking up a 15-10...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena boys down Briarwood to start area play 1-0

NORTH SHELBY – Behind three scorers in double figures and a hounding defensive effort, the Helena Huskies made a statement to open area play on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in a road win against Briarwood. The Huskies opened the game on a 15-4 run and never looked back, as...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood boys beat Pelham in area matchup thriller

PELHAM — The Briarwood Lions picked up its first area win of the New Year in a tightly-contested 66-57 victory to county foe the Pelham Panthers on Friday, Jan. 6. Pelham started the opening quarter strong with Kamari Hollis knocking down a basket outside the arc in the first couple of minutes of the game. Shortly after, Thompson Gennari followed Hollis with a basket picked up within the paint.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson wrestling wins seventh consecutive region championship

HOOVER – In one of the most difficult regions in the state, the Thompson Warriors coasted to their seventh consecutive Class 7A, Region 3 Duals Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth AHSAA Duals Championship in a row, will now get a...
WARRIOR, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo girls dominant West Blocton in blowout

MONTEVALLO – Montevallos’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against West Blocton on Thursday, Jan. 5 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Bulldogs give up nine points in a 56-9 victory. The Bulldogs gave up three points in a half and nine in...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Bulls sell out arena in win against Pensacola Ice Flyers

PELHAM – The crowd was electric as a record-breaking 4,253 people cheered on the Birmingham Bulls during a sold-out game at the Pelham Civic Complex Ice Arena. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the Birmingham Bulls played the Pensacola Ice Flyers and secured a 1-0 win. The Bulls thanked the Pelham Civic Complex for releasing extra tickets to meet the demand, as it was the largest crowd in SPHL history.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain State Park opens new mountain bike trail “Tails”

PELHAM – A new mountain biking trail has made its way to Oak Mountain State Park and is ready to enjoy. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the official ribbon cutting was held for the new mountain bike trail named “Tails.” The trail was opened through a partnership with Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers, also known as BUMP.
PELHAM, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Forging Families holds successful 5K/10K

COLUMBIANA – Almost $11,000 was donated to Sacred Selections after local residents participated in the fourth annual Forging Families 5K/10K. The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and featured a 5K, 10K, a 1-mile fun run and walk. The 5K/10K began at 9:15 a.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana.
COLUMBIANA, AL

