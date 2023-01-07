Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
Related
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup
PELHAM – The Briarwood Lady Lions and Pelham Lady Panthers returned to the basketball court for their first area game of the year on Friday, Jan. 6. Briarwood fended off a late Pelham run to grab the 53-42 victory. Briarwood started the area matchup by picking up a 15-10...
Shelby Reporter
Helena boys down Briarwood to start area play 1-0
NORTH SHELBY – Behind three scorers in double figures and a hounding defensive effort, the Helena Huskies made a statement to open area play on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in a road win against Briarwood. The Huskies opened the game on a 15-4 run and never looked back, as...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood boys beat Pelham in area matchup thriller
PELHAM — The Briarwood Lions picked up its first area win of the New Year in a tightly-contested 66-57 victory to county foe the Pelham Panthers on Friday, Jan. 6. Pelham started the opening quarter strong with Kamari Hollis knocking down a basket outside the arc in the first couple of minutes of the game. Shortly after, Thompson Gennari followed Hollis with a basket picked up within the paint.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson wrestling wins seventh consecutive region championship
HOOVER – In one of the most difficult regions in the state, the Thompson Warriors coasted to their seventh consecutive Class 7A, Region 3 Duals Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth AHSAA Duals Championship in a row, will now get a...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo girls dominant West Blocton in blowout
MONTEVALLO – Montevallos’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against West Blocton on Thursday, Jan. 5 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Bulldogs give up nine points in a 56-9 victory. The Bulldogs gave up three points in a half and nine in...
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Bulls sell out arena in win against Pensacola Ice Flyers
PELHAM – The crowd was electric as a record-breaking 4,253 people cheered on the Birmingham Bulls during a sold-out game at the Pelham Civic Complex Ice Arena. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the Birmingham Bulls played the Pensacola Ice Flyers and secured a 1-0 win. The Bulls thanked the Pelham Civic Complex for releasing extra tickets to meet the demand, as it was the largest crowd in SPHL history.
Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Alabama fans support National Championship game as Bulldogs keep trophy in SEC
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy. Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans. “I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. […]
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain State Park opens new mountain bike trail “Tails”
PELHAM – A new mountain biking trail has made its way to Oak Mountain State Park and is ready to enjoy. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the official ribbon cutting was held for the new mountain bike trail named “Tails.” The trail was opened through a partnership with Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers, also known as BUMP.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
Shelby Reporter
Forging Families holds successful 5K/10K
COLUMBIANA – Almost $11,000 was donated to Sacred Selections after local residents participated in the fourth annual Forging Families 5K/10K. The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and featured a 5K, 10K, a 1-mile fun run and walk. The 5K/10K began at 9:15 a.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana.
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week, including a $32M makeover for Bill Noble Park + a huge addition to the Birmingham skyline
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As you gear yourself up for the week, read on for some of the hottest stories you may have missed, including Interstellar Ginger Beer in Alabaster closing, Bill Noble Park’s $32M makeover and more. Bar La Fête makes Robb Report’s list of 25 most beautiful restaurants...
Comments / 0