Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup
PELHAM – The Briarwood Lady Lions and Pelham Lady Panthers returned to the basketball court for their first area game of the year on Friday, Jan. 6. Briarwood fended off a late Pelham run to grab the 53-42 victory. Briarwood started the area matchup by picking up a 15-10...
Shelby Reporter
Helena boys down Briarwood to start area play 1-0
NORTH SHELBY – Behind three scorers in double figures and a hounding defensive effort, the Helena Huskies made a statement to open area play on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in a road win against Briarwood. The Huskies opened the game on a 15-4 run and never looked back, as...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson wrestling wins seventh consecutive region championship
HOOVER – In one of the most difficult regions in the state, the Thompson Warriors coasted to their seventh consecutive Class 7A, Region 3 Duals Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth AHSAA Duals Championship in a row, will now get a...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson girls fall to Hoover
ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors girls basketball team is off to its best start in several years, but their momentum stalled as they began area play against the top-ranked Hoover Buccaneers. The Bucs had their 19-game winning streak ended before the new year, but got back on track quickly pulling away from Thompson on the road for a 64-21 win Friday, January 6.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo wrestling team claims 2nd region title in a row
MONTEVALLO – For the second year in a row, the Montevallo Bulldogs are continuing their run in the state’s AHSAA Duals tournament after winning the Class 1A-4A, Region 3 Championship on Friday, Jan. 6. Hosting American Christian Academy, Alabama School for the Blind, Oak Grove and Thomasville, the...
CBS Sports
Alabama signee Caleb Downs named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year
Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) has been named the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year. The Alabama signee joins the likes of Derrick Henry (2012), Kyler Murray (2013-14) and Bryce Young (2019) as winners of the honor over the past decade. Downs joins that...
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain State Park opens new mountain bike trail “Tails”
PELHAM – A new mountain biking trail has made its way to Oak Mountain State Park and is ready to enjoy. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the official ribbon cutting was held for the new mountain bike trail named “Tails.” The trail was opened through a partnership with Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers, also known as BUMP.
Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Shelby Reporter
Forging Families holds successful 5K/10K
COLUMBIANA – Almost $11,000 was donated to Sacred Selections after local residents participated in the fourth annual Forging Families 5K/10K. The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and featured a 5K, 10K, a 1-mile fun run and walk. The 5K/10K began at 9:15 a.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana.
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
Children’s of Alabama patient chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champion
A six-year-old Children's of Alabama patient was chosen as one of the 10 Children's Miracle Network Hospital National Champions for 2023, it was announced Tuesday.
Bham Now
UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building
Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
