New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge

Uber drivers in New York City have been dealt a blow.

A judge has ruled against a planned pay hike, saying faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.

This is a win for Uber, which has been fighting the pay hike.

It was supposed to go into effect last month but has been tied up in a legal fight.

Uber drivers have responded with several protests.

They carried out their second day-long strike in the city on Thursday.

Drivers rallied for the raise because they say they need more money to deal with the increased prices of gas and food.

The first strike was held the week before Christmas.

"We want Uber to be successful, a successful company. But we also want Uber to be fair. Play fair," one driver said.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission says it will review the ruling and decide whether to appeal it.

