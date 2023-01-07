ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyWNW_0k6oKlMv00

Uber drivers in New York City have been dealt a blow.

A judge has ruled against a planned pay hike, saying faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.

This is a win for Uber, which has been fighting the pay hike.

It was supposed to go into effect last month but has been tied up in a legal fight.

Uber drivers have responded with several protests.

They carried out their second day-long strike in the city on Thursday.

Drivers rallied for the raise because they say they need more money to deal with the increased prices of gas and food.

The first strike was held the week before Christmas.

ALSO READ: NYC mayor calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of administration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration. Darla Miles has the story.

"We want Uber to be successful, a successful company. But we also want Uber to be fair. Play fair," one driver said.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission says it will review the ruling and decide whether to appeal it.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Ask Sam: Can I use my rent-stabilized apartment as an Airbnb?

I’m a rent-stabilized tenant and I’m interested in occasionally renting out my unit on Airbnb. What do I need to know about the new short-term rental laws in New York?. The new law, which requires New York City owners and renters to register their short-term rentals with the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement, will make it much easier for landlords to find out if you’re listing your place on Airbnb, says Sam Himmelstein, a lawyer at Himmelstein, McConnell, Gribben & Joseph who represents residential and commercial tenants and tenant associations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Casino clash, round 1: Manhattan v. Queens

On the West Side of Manhattan, one of the nation’s largest developers is pitching “the highest-end casino probably ever built.” A few blocks away, another prominent builder is partnering with Caesars Entertainment for a Jay-Z-endorsed gaming facility that boasts a swank, balcony-style bar where patrons will overlook The Crossroads of the World.
MANHATTAN, NY
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy