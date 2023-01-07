ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 3

Firebreak
3d ago

Put handcuffs on them and cuff them to the bed. Let them soil themselves, let them starve for a few days and then ask them how they like it!! Shame on them for taking advantage of an elderly woman 👩.

Reply(2)
2
Related
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Razor-Type Tool During Domestic Dispute

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly throwing tools at a man and threatening him with a razor-type tool during a domestic dispute in Oil City. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Holly Delp, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, January 5.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Car Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door and stole her car is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Bloomfield Township Burglary

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Bloomfield Township. According to a release issued by PSP Corry on Tuesday, January 10, the theft occurred as an unknown actor(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s locked metal shed on Westside Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, sometime between October 30 and December 31.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor

HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
HARRISVILLE, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail stemming from the shooting death a 17-year-old in Mercer County on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Sharon City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Curtis Rayshawn Coleman III, of Farrell, on Sunday, January 8, in Magisterial District Judge Travis P. Martwinski’s office.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy