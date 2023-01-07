Read full article on original website
Firebreak
3d ago
Put handcuffs on them and cuff them to the bed. Let them soil themselves, let them starve for a few days and then ask them how they like it!! Shame on them for taking advantage of an elderly woman 👩.
2
Related
explore venango
Case Against Franklin Man Accused of Kicking Down Victim’s Door Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Franklin man accused of kicking down the door of an Oil City residence in an attempt to fight a known male victim recently moved forward in court. According to court documents, the following charges against 21-year-old Dacoda Jay Warnick, of...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Trespass Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home who is accused of trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Razor-Type Tool During Domestic Dispute
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly throwing tools at a man and threatening him with a razor-type tool during a domestic dispute in Oil City. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Holly Delp, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, January 5.
explore venango
Case Against Emlenton Man Who Allegedly Failed to Complete Renovation Project Moves Forward in Court
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021 moved forward in court on Tuesday. According to court documents, 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 10,...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Car Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door and stole her car is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Bloomfield Township Burglary
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Bloomfield Township. According to a release issued by PSP Corry on Tuesday, January 10, the theft occurred as an unknown actor(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s locked metal shed on Westside Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, sometime between October 30 and December 31.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Passenger of Crashed Vehicle Found to Be in Possession of Heroin
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of loud noises coming from inside one of the apartments at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Responding troopers...
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
explore venango
Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, is set...
Bloomfield Township burglar makes off with more than $8,000 worth of stuff
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in Bloomfield Township of Crawford County between Oct. 30, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. According to a PSP report, a burglar broke into a locked metal shed on Westside Drive by breaking a small window. Inside, the burglar took a 2019 Suzuki ATV, […]
explore venango
Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor
HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
Sharon community mourns 17-year-old homicide victim
The Sharon community is mourning after 17-year-old Gavin Beighley was shot and killed Saturday night.
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat
A Bristoville man was arrested after police say he made an online statement about shooting up a school.
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old in Mercer County
SHARON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail stemming from the shooting death a 17-year-old in Mercer County on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Sharon City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Curtis Rayshawn Coleman III, of Farrell, on Sunday, January 8, in Magisterial District Judge Travis P. Martwinski’s office.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango
Man Jailed on Disorderly Conduct, Drug Possession in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars on disorderly conduct and drug possession charges following an incident that occurred in Cranberry Township late Thursday night. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were alerted by a concerned citizen about a male walking around the drive-thru lanes...
Erie teen found guilty of firing at 17 people at child’s birthday party
An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial. Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a […]
beavercountyradio.com
Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Comments / 3