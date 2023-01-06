Read full article on original website
Sam Smith Is Bringing Their U.S. Tour To Minnesota This Summer
The last time Sam Smith did the United States leg of their world tour was back in 2018 and the closest they came to Minnesota was Chicago. But thankfully they will be coming here this summer as part of their "Gloria" Tour which happens to be the title of their fourth new album which comes out January 27.
Details About Christina Milian’s Minnesota Made Movie
Minnesota may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that was filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know....
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Did The Mega Millions Lotto Have A South Dakota or Iowa Winner?
It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.1 billion. The odds of even winning this Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million. It's a risky chance. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life. At the time of Tuesday night's drawing,...
What You Shouldn’t Forget If Getting Married in South Dakota Or Minnesota
When the answer is YES, the planning begins almost immediately. Weddings can be a lot of work, but with the proper planning and organization, your most special day should go smoothly. It's been a long time since I saw my future bride walk down the aisle, but as a couple,...
Viral Video Shows 10 Reasons Why Everyone is Moving to South Dakota
People are moving to South Dakota in droves and the state's population is expected to continue to rise in the new year. In a new video that's already amassed nearly half a million views, one YouTuber gives the top ten biggest reasons why people are packing their bags and moving to the Mount Rushmore State in record numbers.
Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?
Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?
Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths
It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
Dr. Dre Blasts Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Celebration Video Without Permission
Dr. Dre has some choice words for Georgia U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green after she used his hit song "Still D.R.E." to score a video she posted on social media in celebration of Kevin McCarthy being named Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives. On Monday morning (Jan. 9)....
Check your numbers! Tickets sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey win $1 million; no jackpot winner
Check your Mega Millions tickets! One ticket sold in New Jersey and another sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers, earning them each $1 million.
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Joe Burrow and 20 Other Athletes Are Investing in… Iowa Farmland?!?
Nowadays when you hear of professional athletes and investing, you assume it's the usual multi-million-dollar deal with a brand or maybe even purchasing a stake in a business. Joe Burrow is unconventional. Now, the Iowa native and 20 other athletes are putting their unique mindsets into a new investment: farmland in Iowa.
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Centerville, South Dakota Native Was Sec. of Agriculture, 4 Term U.S. Senator
National political names in the history of the state of South Dakota. We've had our fair share. George McGovern. Three-term U.S. Senator, 1972 democratic presidential nominee, and one of the leading liberal voices during the Vietnam War era. Karl Mundt. Five-term U.S. House of Representatives member, four-term U.S. Senator, a...
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
