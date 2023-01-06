Read full article on original website
Mercy Health – Cincinnati Names Brian Gwyn New Market President, Ken James Chief Operating Officer
Mercy Health – Cincinnati has named Brian Gwyn as president of its Cincinnati market. Gwyn will join Mercy Health on Feb. 6. In his new role, Gwyn will be responsible for all Mercy Health operations in the Cincinnati market, including oversight of Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s leadership team.
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Brown County high schooler dies from 'cardiac arrest activity'
A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' Tuesday morning, according to Raegan White, superintendent of Western Brown Local Schools.
Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, physicians say
CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) - Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday and is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery a week after he collapsed on went into cardiac arrest, University of Cincinnati Health physicians said. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning...
Columbus, Cincinnati zoos save ‘Ali’ the aardvark with a blood transfusion
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – An 18-year-old aardvark from the Cincinnati Zoo received a life-saving blood transfusion from its neighbor just up Interstate 71. “Kiazi,” a 9-year-old aardvark at the Columbus Zoo provided a blood donation to help save “Ali,” an aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo who had an infection stemming from a prior surgery. Ali originally […]
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
Homeowner assistance expo will connect residents to resources, including $4M in mortgage aid
A homeowner assistance expo Wednesday night aims to connect Hamilton County residents with dozens of resources. The event will include organizations to help with things like home repair and even bank representatives to talk to prospective home buyers. Country Treasurer Jill Schiller says the goal is to have everything in...
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati filed a complaint against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC on Tuesday after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the $1 million lawsuit was filed against the 1,000-unit complex after tenants were deserted by management and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
