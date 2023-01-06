ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS News

Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, physicians say

CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) - Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday and is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery a week after he collapsed on went into cardiac arrest, University of Cincinnati Health physicians said. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Columbus, Cincinnati zoos save ‘Ali’ the aardvark with a blood transfusion

CINCINNATI (WCMH) – An 18-year-old aardvark from the Cincinnati Zoo received a life-saving blood transfusion from its neighbor just up Interstate 71. “Kiazi,” a 9-year-old aardvark at the Columbus Zoo provided a blood donation to help save “Ali,” an aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo who had an infection stemming from a prior surgery. Ali originally […]
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
KETTERING, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
mikeandjonpodcast.com

GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash

An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
DAYTON, OH

