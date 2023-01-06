ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Stearns County Drug Court Success Has the State Legislature Interested

Stearns county has had a "Drug Court" since 2002 and its success is getting noticed by the State Legislature. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She explains Stearns County was the first in the state to have a "Drug Court" and the State Legislature has recently contacted Stearns County to learn why the county has had so much success with the problem.
Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
New Rockville Council Member to Be Sworn In

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A new face will sit on the Rockville city council. Julie Heying will take the oath of office during Wednesday's meeting. Heying defeated the incumbent Bill Becker in the November elections. During her campaign, Heying told WJON she wants to enhance the lines of communication between...
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February

Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days

BECKER (WJON News) - When school is dismissed early, should the students go to school online?. At Monday’s Becker School Board meeting, results of a survey were released that shows teachers, staff, and community members overwhelmingly say “no”. Becker School Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt will use the survey...
