Read full article on original website
Related
Stearns County Drug Court Success Has the State Legislature Interested
Stearns county has had a "Drug Court" since 2002 and its success is getting noticed by the State Legislature. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She explains Stearns County was the first in the state to have a "Drug Court" and the State Legislature has recently contacted Stearns County to learn why the county has had so much success with the problem.
Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake
WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week. Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon. The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one...
Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning
HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning. On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
New Rockville Council Member to Be Sworn In
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A new face will sit on the Rockville city council. Julie Heying will take the oath of office during Wednesday's meeting. Heying defeated the incumbent Bill Becker in the November elections. During her campaign, Heying told WJON she wants to enhance the lines of communication between...
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM preschool) If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February
Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days
BECKER (WJON News) - When school is dismissed early, should the students go to school online?. At Monday’s Becker School Board meeting, results of a survey were released that shows teachers, staff, and community members overwhelmingly say “no”. Becker School Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt will use the survey...
Sartell Awarded DEED Funding to Assist in Cleanup of Mill Site
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has received a portion of a nearly $2.6-million grant to help with the clean up of the former Verso Paper Mill site. The city was awarded $50,000 through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program.
Stearns County Parks In Excellent Condition for Winter Fun
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With all of the snow we've had recently the Stearns County Parks are in tip-top shape for enjoying winter activities. The county has a total of 16 parks all of which are open for use throughout the winter. The county grooms cross-country ski trails in Quarry...
Winterfest Events This Month in Spicer with Fireworks
Since the winter is so long here in Minnesota, it's nice when you can break it up with some fun events. Especially ones that are celebrating the season. Later this month, there are several events that happen during Winterfest in Spicer, Willmar Lakes Area. Looks like there will be an...
Sartell Unveils New Logo, Website As Part of Brand Refresh
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell has a new logo and website to better identify themselves. During Monday's city council meeting, the council unveiled an updated logo, tagline, and website. The new website will go live on Tuesday. The City’s logo has not been updated since 1999, and the website has...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0