A regular question we have gotten is when will the second season of Heels premiere on STARZ. Billy Krotchsen sent word that a few days ago, Stephen Amell, who stars in the series, spoke with TVLine.com about the delay, noting it is a ripple effect of Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion. “They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, ‘untangling’ that partnership,’” Amell explained. “As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3. I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3, but in the normal order of things, we would have more information than we do right now.”

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO