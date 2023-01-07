Read full article on original website
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGING UWN CHAMPION & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE THIS SATURDAY IN MESA, ARIZONA
The United Wrestling Network is set to return to Arizona on January 14th, 2023 with its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble. The event will take place at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona. The stars of the United Wrestling Network often thrilled Arizona pro wrestling fans on a regular basis in the past with the popular weekly television series, Championship Wrestling From Arizona. In 2022, the promotion decided to consolidate its various regional versions of the program into one nationally televised series, Championship Wrestling. Many of the familiar talents from Arizona continue to battle on the national show, and will be heavily involved on 1/14. UWN President David Marquez had this to say about the return to Arizona, "We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events." Top talent from multiple promotions will converge on Mesa for this blockbuster event.
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
It is the Season Finale of NWA Power. Our commentary team is Joe Galli and Velvet Sky. We start with more statements from various wrestlers about the Champions series and the teams they are on. EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, and Carnage vs Colby Carino, Odinson, and Joe Alzono. Silas starts with...
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE
Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V AUDIENCE IS...
The 1/6 AEW Battle of the Belts V live special on TNT (which in my opinion was the best and most fun Belts special to date) garnered an overnight audience of 409,000 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was up from the last BOTB special in October.
WWE RAW REPORT: TAG TEAM TURMOIL, BRONSON AND MIZ ARE NOT FRIENDS, DOM TALKS ABOUT HIS PRISON EXPERIENCE, ALEXA AND HOWDY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin thanks everyone. In three weeks, at the Royal Rumble, I am going to challenge Roman Reigns . . . John Bradshaw Layfield interrupts and he tells Kevin since he is not from the...
THE JAS INVADES AND MORE: PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023 RESULTS
1/8/23 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Day 2. *Speedball Mike Bailey defeats Jordynne Grace. *Konosuke Takeshita defeats Titus Alexander. *Bryan Keith defeats Masha Slamovich. Eddie Kingston joins Excalibur on commentary. *Komander defeats Bandido. *Speedball Mike Bailey defeats Shun Skywalker. *Black Taurus & Latigo defeat Aramis & Rey Horus (non-tournament). *Konosuke...
MICKIE TALKS, LISA MARIE VARON AT IMPACT THIS WEEKEND, FIRST MATCH SET FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT AND MORE
Mickie James' bout with Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill this Saturday will be her 200th broadcast match in Impact Wrestling. James sat down with me for an interview in the Elite section to discuss the synergy of that moment, her bout with Jordynne, potential backstage work for the company if she finishes up this weekend as a talent, the incredible career retrospective Impact TV did for her last week and more.
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs.The Butcher & The Blade. *Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura & Diamante. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana vs. Carl Randers. *Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jayden. *Ethan Page & Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sebasian Wolfe &...
UPDATE ON WHY 'HEELS' SEASON TWO HAS NOT YET PREMIERED, HART & FUNK TO HEADLINE 80s WRESTLING CON, NORTHEAST WRESTLING AND MORE
A regular question we have gotten is when will the second season of Heels premiere on STARZ. Billy Krotchsen sent word that a few days ago, Stephen Amell, who stars in the series, spoke with TVLine.com about the delay, noting it is a ripple effect of Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion. “They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, ‘untangling’ that partnership,’” Amell explained. “As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3. I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3, but in the normal order of things, we would have more information than we do right now.”
BEING THE ELITE - RECRUITMENT BOOTCAMP RECAP
Evil Uno is in the gym defiling a yoga ball while Silver & Reynolds cheer him on. Travel montage. Brandon Cutler is on his way to Seattle by himself since the Bucks had the week off and Kenny is in Japan. A group of AEW wrestlers got to go to...
WHAT MLW REQUESTED OF WWE FOR LAWSUIT DISCOVERY INCLUDING MATERIAL RELATED TO AEW, ROH, NEW JAPAN, FIVE SPECIFIC TALENTS AND MORE
As noted earlier on PWInsider.com, WWE filed a motion seeking to halt the discovery requested by Major League Wrestling as part of their antitrust lawsuit against the company on 1/5. PWInsider.com has acquired the discovery requests made by MLW in October 2022, which included:. "All documents related to MLW, including,...
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
While this Friday's Hard to Kill PPV is sold out, Impact Wrestling is taping TV this Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage and there are tickets available for that event. Scheduled forThursday's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS...
PAUL WIGHT ON POTENTIAL OF SASHA IN AEW, KYLE O'REILLY MEDICAL UPDATE
Paul Wight pushed the idea of that the former Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone, would be a big signing for AEW to TMZ.com. "New year, new me. I hate how cheesy and cliche that sounds but in the case of Kyle O’Reilly and 2023 it rings very true. Dealing with a post-surgical issue (that I will disclose at a later date) has caused me a lot of frustration and I’ve spent the last few months of ‘22 with anger and confusion. In order for me to return to the ring I simply cannot come back as good as I was. I have to become better in every aspect of my athletic wellness. I have to train better, eat smarter and recover with intention.
MLW NEWS AND NOTES (INCLUDING SPOILERS)
The MLW return to Philly on Saturday was a 100% legitimate sellout with fans turned away at the door. Jacob Fatu suffered a knee injury at the MLW Blood and Thunder event this past Saturday in Philadelphia. We haven't heard the severity but he was checked out by MLW's medical team backstage.
VINCE, LASHLEY & MORE QUICK NOTES FROM TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING INCLUDING MAIN EVENT SPOILERS
Vince McMahon was not at tonight's Raw taping. Triple H ran the taping. In asking whether McMahon could soon be attending TV tapings, we were given a very non-commital answer that pretty much implied no one knows what McMahon will do except McMahon. The WWE Main Event taping before Raw...
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE
The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
GRAYSON WALLER DISCUSSES HEADLINING TOMORROW'S WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, MAKING BIG MOMENTS, WHY AUSTRALIA DOESN'T GET ENOUGH ATTENTION, WHY HE LOVES MAKING PEOPLE HATE HIM, BRON BREAKKER, PORTRAYING FLAIR ON 'YOUNG ROCK' & MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
WWE NXT will present New Year's Evil tomorrow on the USA Network at 8 PM Eastern, headlined by WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker facing Australian star Grayson Waller. PWInsider sat down with Waller to discuss the biggest match of his career, making it to WWE from Down Under, his time working on Young Rock and more.
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. The Heavy Metal Sisters (Razor, Mezmeriah, and Fury) vs The Tonga Twins (Kaos and Kona) Kaos and Razor start and Razor immediately tags out to Fury after Kaos tosses her across the ring. Kaos does the same to Fury and Razor tags in and gets slammed. Kaos takes Razor to her corner and Kona tags in and they whip Razor into the ropes and knock her down. Kona goes to spring off the ropes and Mezmeriah (who is not tagging in the match, I guess) grabs her foot and trips her.
MORE NAMES SET FOR TMART'S THE GATHERING, BRYAN KEITH TO MAKE HOG DEBUT IN NYC, DRALISTICO TO NOAH AND MORE
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Manny Fernandez and Gangrel are the latest names announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Big Mama, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend, which will include a welcome BBQ, a live event, a banquet honoring legends and a ton of Q&A Sessions. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
