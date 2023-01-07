Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
While this Friday's Hard to Kill PPV is sold out, Impact Wrestling is taping TV this Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage and there are tickets available for that event. Scheduled forThursday's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AXS TV TO KICK OFF NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE THIS THURSDAY
AXS TV will begin airing main events from the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome this Thursday. The current schedule:. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19 - IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER VS. BRAUN, SAMI VS. OWENS HEADLINING SMACKDOWN AND MORE WWE NOTES
WWE Main Event (being taped tonight prior to Raw) will air on Hulu this Thursday. This Week in WWE will begin streaming Thursday on the WWE Network and Peacock. This Friday's Smackdown on FOX will feature a double main event of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn from Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH RETURNING TO 'YOUNG ROCK' AND MORE WWE NOTES
Becky Lynch announced she is on set filming again for Young Rock, playing Cyndi Lauper. The series is filming its season finale this week in Memphis:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE
The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICKIE TALKS, LISA MARIE VARON AT IMPACT THIS WEEKEND, FIRST MATCH SET FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT AND MORE
Mickie James' bout with Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill this Saturday will be her 200th broadcast match in Impact Wrestling. James sat down with me for an interview in the Elite section to discuss the synergy of that moment, her bout with Jordynne, potential backstage work for the company if she finishes up this weekend as a talent, the incredible career retrospective Impact TV did for her last week and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE
Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWINSIDER'S ANNUAL ROYAL RUMBLE TO WRESTLEMANIA ELITE MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL IS NOW AVAILABLE!
We know that a lot of fans only come back to WWE for WrestleMania season and we realize that a lot of fans come back to the Elite site for that same period as well. In that spirit, we are offering a WrestleMania season package where you can get access to all of our ad-free Elite content through WrestleMania at the discounted price of $20 dollars.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE UPDATES BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SETH, NEW DAY AND MORE
WWE has updated their official Board of Directors page to reflect the recent return of Vince McMahon, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, etc. at this link. Seth Rollins was never scheduled for this past weekend's live events, so for those who have asked whether he was injured on Raw, that is not the case. The knee spots were all part of the storyline of the match with Austin Theory.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: TAG TEAM TURMOIL, BRONSON AND MIZ ARE NOT FRIENDS, DOM TALKS ABOUT HIS PRISON EXPERIENCE, ALEXA AND HOWDY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin thanks everyone. In three weeks, at the Royal Rumble, I am going to challenge Roman Reigns . . . John Bradshaw Layfield interrupts and he tells Kevin since he is not from the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?
Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar confirmed. *30...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR THIS WEEK'S 'YOUNG ROCK' ON NBC, WOW LINEUP AND MORE
Scheduled for Friday's edition of Young Rock on NBC:. "Miami, 1998: Dwayne hits new heights as The Rock, but encounters some challenges on the road to SummerSlam; in 2033, Dwayne finds the prime minister has a political crisis of her own." This weekend's WOW - Women of Wrestling TV will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE TV APPEARANCE TOMORROW
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is in New York City today to film an episode of talk show Tamron Hall, her first TV appearance since being released by WWE to discuss her firing. The episode will air tomorrow in syndication. Rose's fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NY TIMES PROFILES DANHAUSEN (YES, REALLY), DON CALLIS AND TAKESHITA ALL OVER LA AND MORE
New York Times Magazine has a long article profiling AEW's Danhausen. Don Callis was spotted "scouting" Konosuke Takeshita by AEW cameras following Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles over the weekend. Callis and Takeshita were also spotted together at the Los Angeles Kings game:. ShopAEW has a new limited...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT MLW REQUESTED OF WWE FOR LAWSUIT DISCOVERY INCLUDING MATERIAL RELATED TO AEW, ROH, NEW JAPAN, FIVE SPECIFIC TALENTS AND MORE
As noted earlier on PWInsider.com, WWE filed a motion seeking to halt the discovery requested by Major League Wrestling as part of their antitrust lawsuit against the company on 1/5. PWInsider.com has acquired the discovery requests made by MLW in October 2022, which included:. "All documents related to MLW, including,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GRAYSON WALLER DISCUSSES HEADLINING TOMORROW'S WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, MAKING BIG MOMENTS, WHY AUSTRALIA DOESN'T GET ENOUGH ATTENTION, WHY HE LOVES MAKING PEOPLE HATE HIM, BRON BREAKKER, PORTRAYING FLAIR ON 'YOUNG ROCK' & MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
WWE NXT will present New Year's Evil tomorrow on the USA Network at 8 PM Eastern, headlined by WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker facing Australian star Grayson Waller. PWInsider sat down with Waller to discuss the biggest match of his career, making it to WWE from Down Under, his time working on Young Rock and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR SIGNS WITH WWE
Karl Fredericks, 32, who exited New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired, has officially signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Fredericks started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando. The California native broke into the business in 2015 having been originally...
