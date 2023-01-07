ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

AXS TV TO KICK OFF NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE THIS THURSDAY

AXS TV will begin airing main events from the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome this Thursday. The current schedule:. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19 - IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs....
GUNTHER VS. BRAUN, SAMI VS. OWENS HEADLINING SMACKDOWN AND MORE WWE NOTES

WWE Main Event (being taped tonight prior to Raw) will air on Hulu this Thursday. This Week in WWE will begin streaming Thursday on the WWE Network and Peacock. This Friday's Smackdown on FOX will feature a double main event of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn from Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center.
BECKY LYNCH RETURNING TO 'YOUNG ROCK' AND MORE WWE NOTES

Becky Lynch announced she is on set filming again for Young Rock, playing Cyndi Lauper. The series is filming its season finale this week in Memphis:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE

The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
MICKIE TALKS, LISA MARIE VARON AT IMPACT THIS WEEKEND, FIRST MATCH SET FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT AND MORE

Mickie James' bout with Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill this Saturday will be her 200th broadcast match in Impact Wrestling. James sat down with me for an interview in the Elite section to discuss the synergy of that moment, her bout with Jordynne, potential backstage work for the company if she finishes up this weekend as a talent, the incredible career retrospective Impact TV did for her last week and more.
PWINSIDER'S ANNUAL ROYAL RUMBLE TO WRESTLEMANIA ELITE MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL IS NOW AVAILABLE!

We know that a lot of fans only come back to WWE for WrestleMania season and we realize that a lot of fans come back to the Elite site for that same period as well. In that spirit, we are offering a WrestleMania season package where you can get access to all of our ad-free Elite content through WrestleMania at the discounted price of $20 dollars.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
WWE UPDATES BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SETH, NEW DAY AND MORE

WWE has updated their official Board of Directors page to reflect the recent return of Vince McMahon, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, etc. at this link. Seth Rollins was never scheduled for this past weekend's live events, so for those who have asked whether he was injured on Raw, that is not the case. The knee spots were all part of the storyline of the match with Austin Theory.
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?

Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP

Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar confirmed. *30...
WHAT'S SET FOR THIS WEEK'S 'YOUNG ROCK' ON NBC, WOW LINEUP AND MORE

Scheduled for Friday's edition of Young Rock on NBC:. "Miami, 1998: Dwayne hits new heights as The Rock, but encounters some challenges on the road to SummerSlam; in 2033, Dwayne finds the prime minister has a political crisis of her own." This weekend's WOW - Women of Wrestling TV will...
MANDY ROSE TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE TV APPEARANCE TOMORROW

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is in New York City today to film an episode of talk show Tamron Hall, her first TV appearance since being released by WWE to discuss her firing. The episode will air tomorrow in syndication. Rose's fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, is...
GRAYSON WALLER DISCUSSES HEADLINING TOMORROW'S WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, MAKING BIG MOMENTS, WHY AUSTRALIA DOESN'T GET ENOUGH ATTENTION, WHY HE LOVES MAKING PEOPLE HATE HIM, BRON BREAKKER, PORTRAYING FLAIR ON 'YOUNG ROCK' & MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT

WWE NXT will present New Year's Evil tomorrow on the USA Network at 8 PM Eastern, headlined by WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker facing Australian star Grayson Waller. PWInsider sat down with Waller to discuss the biggest match of his career, making it to WWE from Down Under, his time working on Young Rock and more.
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR SIGNS WITH WWE

Karl Fredericks, 32, who exited New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired, has officially signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Fredericks started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando. The California native broke into the business in 2015 having been originally...
ORLANDO, FL

