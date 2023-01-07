Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flightsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods. *ROH World Women's Champion Athena vs. Viva Van. *Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels. *The Best Friends with Danhausen vs. Luther & Serpentico with Angelico. *The Kingdom vs. The Bollywood Boyz. *The House...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE
The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE
Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICKIE TALKS, LISA MARIE VARON AT IMPACT THIS WEEKEND, FIRST MATCH SET FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT AND MORE
Mickie James' bout with Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill this Saturday will be her 200th broadcast match in Impact Wrestling. James sat down with me for an interview in the Elite section to discuss the synergy of that moment, her bout with Jordynne, potential backstage work for the company if she finishes up this weekend as a talent, the incredible career retrospective Impact TV did for her last week and more.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: TAG TEAM TURMOIL, BRONSON AND MIZ ARE NOT FRIENDS, DOM TALKS ABOUT HIS PRISON EXPERIENCE, ALEXA AND HOWDY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin thanks everyone. In three weeks, at the Royal Rumble, I am going to challenge Roman Reigns . . . John Bradshaw Layfield interrupts and he tells Kevin since he is not from the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT MLW REQUESTED OF WWE FOR LAWSUIT DISCOVERY INCLUDING MATERIAL RELATED TO AEW, ROH, NEW JAPAN, FIVE SPECIFIC TALENTS AND MORE
As noted earlier on PWInsider.com, WWE filed a motion seeking to halt the discovery requested by Major League Wrestling as part of their antitrust lawsuit against the company on 1/5. PWInsider.com has acquired the discovery requests made by MLW in October 2022, which included:. "All documents related to MLW, including,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR SIGNS WITH WWE
Karl Fredericks, 32, who exited New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired, has officially signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Fredericks started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando. The California native broke into the business in 2015 having been originally...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE, LASHLEY & MORE QUICK NOTES FROM TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING INCLUDING MAIN EVENT SPOILERS
Vince McMahon was not at tonight's Raw taping. Triple H ran the taping. In asking whether McMahon could soon be attending TV tapings, we were given a very non-commital answer that pretty much implied no one knows what McMahon will do except McMahon. The WWE Main Event taping before Raw...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?
Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH RETURNING TO 'YOUNG ROCK' AND MORE WWE NOTES
Becky Lynch announced she is on set filming again for Young Rock, playing Cyndi Lauper. The series is filming its season finale this week in Memphis:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V AUDIENCE IS...
The 1/6 AEW Battle of the Belts V live special on TNT (which in my opinion was the best and most fun Belts special to date) garnered an overnight audience of 409,000 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was up from the last BOTB special in October.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGING UWN CHAMPION & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE THIS SATURDAY IN MESA, ARIZONA
The United Wrestling Network is set to return to Arizona on January 14th, 2023 with its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble. The event will take place at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona. The stars of the United Wrestling Network often thrilled Arizona pro wrestling fans on a regular basis in the past with the popular weekly television series, Championship Wrestling From Arizona. In 2022, the promotion decided to consolidate its various regional versions of the program into one nationally televised series, Championship Wrestling. Many of the familiar talents from Arizona continue to battle on the national show, and will be heavily involved on 1/14. UWN President David Marquez had this to say about the return to Arizona, "We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events." Top talent from multiple promotions will converge on Mesa for this blockbuster event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW NEWS AND NOTES (INCLUDING SPOILERS)
The MLW return to Philly on Saturday was a 100% legitimate sellout with fans turned away at the door. Jacob Fatu suffered a knee injury at the MLW Blood and Thunder event this past Saturday in Philadelphia. We haven't heard the severity but he was checked out by MLW's medical team backstage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STARS AT TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING
Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are both in Birmingham, Alabama for tonight's Monday Night Raw taping. The smart money is on them working tonight's Main Event taping prior to Raw going on the air. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL TOMORROW, COMPLETE LINEUP
WWE NXT will broadcast New Year's Evil 2023 on the USA Network tomorrow at 8 PM EST, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez for WWE NXT Women's Championship. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE NAMES SET FOR TMART'S THE GATHERING, BRYAN KEITH TO MAKE HOG DEBUT IN NYC, DRALISTICO TO NOAH AND MORE
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Manny Fernandez and Gangrel are the latest names announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Big Mama, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend, which will include a welcome BBQ, a live event, a banquet honoring legends and a ton of Q&A Sessions. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. The Heavy Metal Sisters (Razor, Mezmeriah, and Fury) vs The Tonga Twins (Kaos and Kona) Kaos and Razor start and Razor immediately tags out to Fury after Kaos tosses her across the ring. Kaos does the same to Fury and Razor tags in and gets slammed. Kaos takes Razor to her corner and Kona tags in and they whip Razor into the ropes and knock her down. Kona goes to spring off the ropes and Mezmeriah (who is not tagging in the match, I guess) grabs her foot and trips her.
Comments / 0