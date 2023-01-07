ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Melody Walker
4d ago

That's fine, except, if you are like a lot of us elderly, we have inherited property, in addition to our home, that we are using as supplemental income to be able to have any chance, whatsoever, of making ends meet, and the new tax break only applies to one property. We should get the "OVER 65" exemption on ALL properties that we own for every property tax / school tax that we pay. Also, the TC School District, like many others, does not allow us to split the payments into 4 payments like the other taxing entities. Now, having said that, ANY person OVER 65, should NOT pay ANY school taxes, in the first place. Actually, anyone over 65 should be exempt on ANY property taxes / school taxes AT ALL. We have paid out the nose for all our lives. We now need a break.

VIVA MEXICO
4d ago

I believe only people with kid going to any school should only pay for school taxes. doesn't make since other people should suffer for their action

LindaG
3d ago

I think if you are 65+ you shouldn’t be paying any taxes! Period! School taxes are the worst and while school superintendents and higher ups are getting paid the big bucks, teachers remain at the bottom of the totem pole and they are the ones in the trenches! At 65+, what are the odds you’re going to have another child young enough to attend public or charter schools!

