Alabama State

AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

ALEA Announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database Press Release

Montgomery, AL – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry

As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
ALABAMA STATE
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement

Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE

