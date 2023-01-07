Read full article on original website
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALEA Announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database Press Release
Montgomery, AL – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state […]
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama
Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends
MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.
State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement
Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Surge Entertainment, co-owned by Drew Brees, ‘coming soon’ to south Alabama
An entertainment chain co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has set its sights on south Alabama for its newest location. Surge Entertainment Center, which already has two locations in Alabama, will be “coming soon” to Mobile, according to the company’s website. Local outlets have reported that...
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
