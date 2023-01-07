As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO