Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Jim Cornette Talks Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as Mercedes Moné making her NJPW debut at their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event and how the reaction from the fans were not as massive as people expected.
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History

Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE

Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
KiLynn King Reveals Advice Given To Her By Bully Ray

KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about advice she received from Bully Ray after her days at his pro wrestling school and how he didn't want his students to feel ripped off.
Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
Deaner Talks The Formation Of The Design In IMPACT Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling Star Deaner recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on topics such as the formation of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and how you don't get to be part of the group as the group instead chooses you. Deaner said:. “Well, I mean, you don’t get to...
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW

Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Tully Blanchard On Ric Flair's Last Match: "I Didn't See It"

During his recent chat with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Tully Blanchard explained the reason why he didn't watch Ric Flair’s Last Match. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Tully touches topic with his thoughts. On Ric Flair's Last Match:. “I didn’t see...
Kazuchika Okada Reveals He Almost Quit Pro Wrestling Before His Career Took Off

Top NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada spoke with QJWeb on topics such as how he almost quit wrestling when he was training in school and before his career took off, but a conversation with his mother stopped him from making the biggest mistake of his life. Kazuchika Okada said:. “Yes, there...

