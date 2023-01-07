Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During His Recent Vacation In Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he almost drowned during his recent vacation in Miami, Florida, but his daughter, who is just like an Olympic caliber swimmer, jumped in behind him and saved his life. Kurt Angle...
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut
Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Jim Cornette Talks Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as Mercedes Moné making her NJPW debut at their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event and how the reaction from the fans were not as massive as people expected.
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History
Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
KiLynn King Reveals Advice Given To Her By Bully Ray
KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about advice she received from Bully Ray after her days at his pro wrestling school and how he didn't want his students to feel ripped off.
Kurt Angle Talks His Decision To Retire After Facing Baron Corbin At WWE's WrestleMania 35
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics such as why he decided to retire from in-ring competition after facing Baron Corbin in a match at WWE's WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle said:. “Vince decided to put Baron Corbin...
Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"
All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Results (1/10/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The first WWE NXT special themed event of the New Year has arrived!. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down tonight, Tuesday, January 10, from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST. On tap for tonight's...
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think Vince McMahon's Return To WWE Has Anything To Do With Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
Jim Ross Talks About Whether Or Not Vince McMahon Copied Eric Bischoff's Heel Character, Owen Hart
Was Vince McMahon's on-air heel character a copy of Eric Bischoff's in WCW?. This was one of the topics discussed by Jim Ross on the latest episode of his "Grilling J.R." podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights. On whether Mr. McMahon as a heel character was copying WCW:...
Deaner Talks The Formation Of The Design In IMPACT Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling Star Deaner recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on topics such as the formation of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and how you don't get to be part of the group as the group instead chooses you. Deaner said:. “Well, I mean, you don’t get to...
NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/13/2023
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (1/13/2023) NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW
Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Tully Blanchard On Ric Flair's Last Match: "I Didn't See It"
During his recent chat with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Tully Blanchard explained the reason why he didn't watch Ric Flair’s Last Match. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Tully touches topic with his thoughts. On Ric Flair's Last Match:. “I didn’t see...
Jim Cornette Reviews Critically-Acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom 17 Showdown Between Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay
Many are calling the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier this month as one of the best in-ring performances in recent memory. On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling personality sounds off with his elaborate thoughts on the critically-acclaimed Omega-Ospreay bout.
Kazuchika Okada Reveals He Almost Quit Pro Wrestling Before His Career Took Off
Top NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada spoke with QJWeb on topics such as how he almost quit wrestling when he was training in school and before his career took off, but a conversation with his mother stopped him from making the biggest mistake of his life. Kazuchika Okada said:. “Yes, there...
