ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches

-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
rajah.com

Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
rajah.com

Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
rajah.com

Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed

We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, New WWE Playlist (Video)

-- A fresh edition of Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest episode below, featuring Damage CTRL(Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai):. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube library. Catch up on the latest instalment of WWE...
rajah.com

Renee Paquette Offers High Praise To Mercedes Mone, Naomi For Turning Down WWE

Renee Paquette is proud of Mercedes Mone and Naomi. The AEW broadcast team member recently applauded the two for turning down WWE money in favor of testing free agency during a recent installment of her podcast, "The Sessions." Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where she...
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
rajah.com

Bobby Lashley Returns From Suspension, Declares Himself For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

"The All Mighty" is back. Bobby Lashley made his WWE television return on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Lashley appeared as Monday night's show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. during a promo segment that featured Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory. Lashley blasted Theory...
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reveals If There Was Ever A Plan For Mike Tyson To Wrestle In The WWE

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as if there was ever a plan for pro boxing legend Mike Tyson to wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era when he was made the enforcer of the matchup between Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.
rajah.com

Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History

Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
rajah.com

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/9/2023): Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL.

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight. WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. for this week's installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program. On tap for tonight's show is an explanation from Alexa Bliss for her recent...
ALABAMA STATE
rajah.com

Tully Blanchard On Ric Flair's Last Match: "I Didn't See It"

During his recent chat with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Tully Blanchard explained the reason why he didn't watch Ric Flair’s Last Match. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Tully touches topic with his thoughts. On Ric Flair's Last Match:. “I didn’t see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy