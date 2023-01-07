ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week

An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature Will Ospreay putting the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title on the line against Kenny Omega from the company’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event. The match between Ospreay and Omega is reportedly an early Match Of The Year contender and is the second highest rated match of all time according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.
IMPACT's Mike Bailey Wins The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles tournament and when it was all set and done, top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey walked out as the overall winner when he defeated top AEW Star Konosuke Takeshita in the final round. Other top wrestlers who have won this prestigious tournament in the past include Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, El Generico, Kyle O’Reilly, Daniel Garcia, Ricochet, Jeff Cobb, Zack Sabre Jr., Low Ki and Davey Richards.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/9/2023): Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL.

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight. WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. for this week's installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program. On tap for tonight's show is an explanation from Alexa Bliss for her recent...
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Mercedes Mone Joining AEW

Could Mercedes Mone end up in All Elite Wrestling?. Saraya isn't starting any rumors, but she seems to want this to happen. The former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about the fellow former WWE performer previously known as Sasha Banks during her appearance on DJ Whoo Kid's Shade45 program for an interview.
Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Is The Best Worker In The Business Right Now

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently made an appearance on the "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as why he thinks his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is the best worker in the wrestling business right now. Ric Flair said:. “I’m...
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
Josh Alexander Says AEW, IMPACT Wrestling Had One-Sided Working Relationship

IMPACT Wrestling didn't benefit much from the working relationship with All Elite Wrestling. Josh Alexander doesn't think so, anyways. "The Walking Weapon" continues to make the media rounds to promote IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, and during a recent WrestlingNews.co interview, the IMPACT World Champion spoke about IMPACT stars not getting to work AEW programming nearly as much as AEW stars did on IMPACT TV.
Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
News On WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary Show Having Strong Ticket Sales

WWE will be holding the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the company is looking to load up the show from top to bottom, which first appeared on television on January 11th, 1993. According to WrestleTix, the...
Jim Ross Reveals If There Was Ever A Plan For Mike Tyson To Wrestle In The WWE

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as if there was ever a plan for pro boxing legend Mike Tyson to wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era when he was made the enforcer of the matchup between Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.
Bobby Lashley Returns From Suspension, Declares Himself For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

"The All Mighty" is back. Bobby Lashley made his WWE television return on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Lashley appeared as Monday night's show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. during a promo segment that featured Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory. Lashley blasted Theory...
Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed

We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History

Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.

