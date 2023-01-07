ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 11 matches such as OH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Viva Van, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH World Championship, Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels and Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Amira and Danika Della Rouge.
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow night inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California and it was previously announced that AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in match 7 of their Best Of 7 series for the AEW World Trios Championship, which will be Escalera De La Muerte (Ladder Match).
INGLEWOOD, CA
rajah.com

Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a couple of matches for next week's installment of WWE NXT. During the NXT New Year's Evil 2023 themed event on Tuesday night, a pair of high-profile tag-team matches were announced for next week's show. Scheduled for WWE NXT on the USA Network next week...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week

An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature Will Ospreay putting the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title on the line against Kenny Omega from the company’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event. The match between Ospreay and Omega is reportedly an early Match Of The Year contender and is the second highest rated match of all time according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.
rajah.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (01/09): Seattle, Washington

All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, saw Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) go up against Spanish Announce Project (Luther and Serpentico) in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
SEATTLE, WA
rajah.com

AEW News: Dark: Elevation Highlights, AEW Stars Attend NHL Game (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced online. Check out the footage below, featuring Ethan Page, as well as the current ROH Champion, and more:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW stars were in attendance at Monday evenings LA Kings game. Catch the...
rajah.com

AEW Rampage Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Episode

Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 551,000 viewers, with a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 17.23% from this past week’s 470,000 viewers for the New Year's Smash episode. Last Friday...
rajah.com

IMPACT's Mike Bailey Wins The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles tournament and when it was all set and done, top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey walked out as the overall winner when he defeated top AEW Star Konosuke Takeshita in the final round. Other top wrestlers who have won this prestigious tournament in the past include Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, El Generico, Kyle O’Reilly, Daniel Garcia, Ricochet, Jeff Cobb, Zack Sabre Jr., Low Ki and Davey Richards.
rajah.com

News On WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary Show Having Strong Ticket Sales

WWE will be holding the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the company is looking to load up the show from top to bottom, which first appeared on television on January 11th, 1993. According to WrestleTix, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches

-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
rajah.com

Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE

Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
HOUSTON, TX
rajah.com

Jimmy Korderas Critiques AEW Battle Of The Belts Timeslot (Video)

During his latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas offered up a bit of advice to AEW President Tony Khan, in regards to the time slot of All Elite Wrestling Battle of the Belts. Featured below is an excerpt from Korderas' latest rant:. “Maybe it could have been moved...
rajah.com

Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed

We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
rajah.com

WWE NXT New Year's Evil Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/10/2023)

WWE NXT is back with their New Year's Evil special event tonight. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed lineup that includes a 20-woman battle royal title eliminator with Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Palmer vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Lash Legend vs. Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Thea Hail.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, New WWE Playlist (Video)

-- A fresh edition of Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest episode below, featuring Damage CTRL(Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai):. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube library. Catch up on the latest instalment of WWE...
rajah.com

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/9/2023): Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL.

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight. WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. for this week's installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program. On tap for tonight's show is an explanation from Alexa Bliss for her recent...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy