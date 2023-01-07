Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut
Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
rajah.com
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
rajah.com
JD Griffey Talks About Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Performance At ROH Final Battle
JD Griffey recently spoke with the folks from Knockouts & 3 Counts for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling star spoke about joining Shane Taylor Promotions, his performance at the recent ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event and more. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches
-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
rajah.com
Kid Kash Says WWE Asked Him To Cut Back On His High Flying Moves
Former ECW Star Kid Kash recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed topics such as how he was asked by WWE to cut back on his high flying moves when he was working for them. Kid Kash said:. “I started [cutting back] when I was in...
rajah.com
Paul Wight Says Mercedes Mone Would Fit In Well In AEW (Video)
How would Mercedes Mone fare in All Elite Wrestling?. Paul Wight feels she would fit in well. The former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke with TMZ Sports about the fellow former WWE performer known as Sasha Banks during a recent interview. While talking with the celebrity-gossip website, the...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says He Was Still In Hate Mode With Himself When He Appeared On WWE RAW In 2014
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his return to WWE on an episode of RAW in 2014 and how he was still in hate mode with himself during the show.
rajah.com
Erick Rowan Says Baron Corbin Has The Dedication To Improve In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as how Baron Corbin is the type of athlete who has the dedication to improve and to get better, while there are those who didn't have that same dedication in them.
rajah.com
Jim Ross On Tommy Dreamer’s Comments About Mending CM Punk And The Elite's Relationship
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to speak about topics such as former WWE and ECW Star Tommy Dreamer's comments about how he would not be able to help The Elite and CM Punk mend their relationship following the brawl at the post-All Out media scrum because he is from a different generation.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks About Whether Or Not Vince McMahon Copied Eric Bischoff's Heel Character, Owen Hart
Was Vince McMahon's on-air heel character a copy of Eric Bischoff's in WCW?. This was one of the topics discussed by Jim Ross on the latest episode of his "Grilling J.R." podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights. On whether Mr. McMahon as a heel character was copying WCW:...
rajah.com
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW
Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
rajah.com
KiLynn King Reveals Advice Given To Her By Bully Ray
KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about advice she received from Bully Ray after her days at his pro wrestling school and how he didn't want his students to feel ripped off.
rajah.com
Evil Uno Shares His Thoughts On The Recent Return Of Colt Cabana
Were you happy to see Colt Cabana return to AEW for a singles clash with Chris Jericho?. If you were, then you have something in common with Evil Uno of the Dark Order. During his recent chat with Fightful, Evil Uno shared his thoughts on the November 2021 AEW Dynamite battle between former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana and AEW's first ever World Champion, Chris Jericho.
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill Event
IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Event is set to take place on Friday, January 13th from inside Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and is set to air live on IMPACT Plus, FITE TV, traditional PPV and YouTube for the Ultimate Insiders members. Betting odds for IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To...
rajah.com
Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
rajah.com
WWE News: Lita Signs With New Agency, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- A WWE Hall Of Famer has new representitives. According to a report from PWInsider, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is now represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Monday evenings edition of Raw...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History
Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
Comments / 0