Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE

Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
HOUSTON, TX
JD Griffey Talks About Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Performance At ROH Final Battle

JD Griffey recently spoke with the folks from Knockouts & 3 Counts for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling star spoke about joining Shane Taylor Promotions, his performance at the recent ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event and more. Featured below are some...
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches

-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
Kid Kash Says WWE Asked Him To Cut Back On His High Flying Moves

Former ECW Star Kid Kash recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed topics such as how he was asked by WWE to cut back on his high flying moves when he was working for them. Kid Kash said:. “I started [cutting back] when I was in...
Paul Wight Says Mercedes Mone Would Fit In Well In AEW (Video)

How would Mercedes Mone fare in All Elite Wrestling?. Paul Wight feels she would fit in well. The former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke with TMZ Sports about the fellow former WWE performer known as Sasha Banks during a recent interview. While talking with the celebrity-gossip website, the...
Erick Rowan Says Baron Corbin Has The Dedication To Improve In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as how Baron Corbin is the type of athlete who has the dedication to improve and to get better, while there are those who didn't have that same dedication in them.
Jim Ross On Tommy Dreamer’s Comments About Mending CM Punk And The Elite's Relationship

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to speak about topics such as former WWE and ECW Star Tommy Dreamer's comments about how he would not be able to help The Elite and CM Punk mend their relationship following the brawl at the post-All Out media scrum because he is from a different generation.
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW

Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
KiLynn King Reveals Advice Given To Her By Bully Ray

KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about advice she received from Bully Ray after her days at his pro wrestling school and how he didn't want his students to feel ripped off.
Evil Uno Shares His Thoughts On The Recent Return Of Colt Cabana

Were you happy to see Colt Cabana return to AEW for a singles clash with Chris Jericho?. If you were, then you have something in common with Evil Uno of the Dark Order. During his recent chat with Fightful, Evil Uno shared his thoughts on the November 2021 AEW Dynamite battle between former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana and AEW's first ever World Champion, Chris Jericho.
Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWE News: Lita Signs With New Agency, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- A WWE Hall Of Famer has new representitives. According to a report from PWInsider, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is now represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Monday evenings edition of Raw...
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History

Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.

