Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
Jim Ross On Tommy Dreamer’s Comments About Mending CM Punk And The Elite's Relationship
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to speak about topics such as former WWE and ECW Star Tommy Dreamer's comments about how he would not be able to help The Elite and CM Punk mend their relationship following the brawl at the post-All Out media scrum because he is from a different generation.
Veda Scott Talks Potential ROH Return, Shares Thoughts On AEW
Who better to ask than the former ROH broadcaster herself?. During her recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Scott discussed a potential return to the promotion. Veda also shared her thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On All...
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During His Recent Vacation In Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he almost drowned during his recent vacation in Miami, Florida, but his daughter, who is just like an Olympic caliber swimmer, jumped in behind him and saved his life. Kurt Angle...
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/12/2023 Episode): Birmingham, AL.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
Renee Paquette Offers High Praise To Mercedes Mone, Naomi For Turning Down WWE
Renee Paquette is proud of Mercedes Mone and Naomi. The AEW broadcast team member recently applauded the two for turning down WWE money in favor of testing free agency during a recent installment of her podcast, "The Sessions." Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where she...
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History
Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
Tony Schiavone Sings The Praises Of Chris Jericho
Is Chris Jericho a "great leader?" All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone thinks so!. During the latest recording of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone sang the praises of AEW's first ever World Champion. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “I have so much time...
Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
Anthony Bowens Talks AEW's Return To Los Angeles, The Acclaimed's Creativity
During the latest recording of Screenrant, All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens looked forward to Tuesday evenings edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. The Acclaimed member also shared a few thoughts on his team's level of creativity, and more. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW
Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Jim Ross Reveals If There Was Ever A Plan For Mike Tyson To Wrestle In The WWE
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as if there was ever a plan for pro boxing legend Mike Tyson to wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era when he was made the enforcer of the matchup between Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/10/2023)
WWE NXT is back with their New Year's Evil special event tonight. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed lineup that includes a 20-woman battle royal title eliminator with Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Palmer vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Lash Legend vs. Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Thea Hail.
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches
-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
WWE News: 2023 Superstar Predicitions, Former 24/7 Champion Turns 45 (Video)
-- WWE Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Tamina Snuka is celebrating a birthday on Tuesday. Earlier today, the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment shared the following tweet with the WWE Universe:. Snuka (45), debuted on Monday Night Raw in May of 2010, alongside current Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Taya Valkyrie Offers High Praise For Mercedes Mone Following Wrestle Kingdom 17 Debut
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star offered strong praise for Mercedes Mone following her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo, Japan. Featured...
Sting Thinks Wrestlers In The Modern Era Are Trying Too Hard
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as why he thinks wrestlers in the modern era are trying too hard, whether it is their gimmicks or their promos. Sting said:. “There’s just too much...
WWE News: Lita Signs With New Agency, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- A WWE Hall Of Famer has new representitives. According to a report from PWInsider, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is now represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Monday evenings edition of Raw...
