WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.

15 HOURS AGO