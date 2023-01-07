Read full article on original website
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Jim Cornette Reviews Critically-Acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom 17 Showdown Between Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay
Many are calling the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier this month as one of the best in-ring performances in recent memory. On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling personality sounds off with his elaborate thoughts on the critically-acclaimed Omega-Ospreay bout.
JD Griffey Talks About Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Performance At ROH Final Battle
JD Griffey recently spoke with the folks from Knockouts & 3 Counts for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling star spoke about joining Shane Taylor Promotions, his performance at the recent ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event and more. Featured below are some...
Evil Uno Shares His Thoughts On The Recent Return Of Colt Cabana
Were you happy to see Colt Cabana return to AEW for a singles clash with Chris Jericho?. If you were, then you have something in common with Evil Uno of the Dark Order. During his recent chat with Fightful, Evil Uno shared his thoughts on the November 2021 AEW Dynamite battle between former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana and AEW's first ever World Champion, Chris Jericho.
Jim Cornette Talks Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as Mercedes Moné making her NJPW debut at their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event and how the reaction from the fans were not as massive as people expected.
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut
Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Jim Ross Reveals If There Was Ever A Plan For Mike Tyson To Wrestle In The WWE
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as if there was ever a plan for pro boxing legend Mike Tyson to wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era when he was made the enforcer of the matchup between Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.
Jimmy Korderas Critiques AEW Battle Of The Belts Timeslot (Video)
During his latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas offered up a bit of advice to AEW President Tony Khan, in regards to the time slot of All Elite Wrestling Battle of the Belts. Featured below is an excerpt from Korderas' latest rant:. “Maybe it could have been moved...
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
Kurt Angle Talks His Decision To Retire After Facing Baron Corbin At WWE's WrestleMania 35
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics such as why he decided to retire from in-ring competition after facing Baron Corbin in a match at WWE's WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle said:. “Vince decided to put Baron Corbin...
Josh Alexander Reflects On 2021 AEW and Impact Crossover
Josh Alexander appeared on the latest episode of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning Impact World Champion reflected on the AEW and Impact crossover of 2021. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Walking...
WWE News: 2023 Superstar Predicitions, Former 24/7 Champion Turns 45 (Video)
-- WWE Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Tamina Snuka is celebrating a birthday on Tuesday. Earlier today, the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment shared the following tweet with the WWE Universe:. Snuka (45), debuted on Monday Night Raw in May of 2010, alongside current Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think Vince McMahon's Return To WWE Has Anything To Do With Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
Jake Roberts Says He Was Still In Hate Mode With Himself When He Appeared On WWE RAW In 2014
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his return to WWE on an episode of RAW in 2014 and how he was still in hate mode with himself during the show.
AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 11 matches such as OH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Viva Van, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH World Championship, Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels and Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Amira and Danika Della Rouge.
Booker T Says It Doesn't Get Any Bigger Than Performing At WWE's WrestleMania
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how it does not get any bigger for a competitor to be able to walk out on the WrestleMania stage and perform in front of the fans.
Veda Scott Talks Potential ROH Return, Shares Thoughts On AEW
Who better to ask than the former ROH broadcaster herself?. During her recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Scott discussed a potential return to the promotion. Veda also shared her thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On All...
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed topics such as how he thought former WWE Star Lars Sullivan was going to be a huge star and somebody special in the professional wrestling industry, but he believes the pressure from Vince McMahon got to Lars and that led to him quitting the business.
Kurt Angle Claims He Still Loves Milk, Had To Switch Kinds Due To Knee Issues
Kurt Angle does indeed "Got Milk?" During a recent A2theK Wrestling Show interview, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about how milk is his favorite drink, but noted he recently had to switch the kind of milk he drinks due to his bad knees. "Well, with...
