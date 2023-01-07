ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
Tony Schiavone Sings The Praises Of Chris Jericho

Is Chris Jericho a "great leader?" All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone thinks so!. During the latest recording of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone sang the praises of AEW's first ever World Champion. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “I have so much time...
Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/10/2023)

WWE NXT is back with their New Year's Evil special event tonight. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed lineup that includes a 20-woman battle royal title eliminator with Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Palmer vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Lash Legend vs. Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Thea Hail.
ORLANDO, FL
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Mandy Rose Talks About Her WWE Release; Says She Was Hurt & Disappointed

-- Former WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) appeared on the Tamron Hall talk show earlier this morning and discussed her WWE release in more detail. She started off by saying that it's been a crazy last few months for her but she is grateful and blessed for everything that has happened.
Dark Order Member Reflects On The Early Days Of The AEW Faction

During a recent interview covering all things pro wrestling, All Elite Wrestling talent and Dark Order member Evil Uno shared his thoughts on various changes to the faction. Evil Uno also discussed Alan Angels new role in Impact Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History

Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
Jim Ross On Tommy Dreamer’s Comments About Mending CM Punk And The Elite's Relationship

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to speak about topics such as former WWE and ECW Star Tommy Dreamer's comments about how he would not be able to help The Elite and CM Punk mend their relationship following the brawl at the post-All Out media scrum because he is from a different generation.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and it was previously reported that Alexa Bliss will be explaining her actions of why she attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Deaner Talks The Formation Of The Design In IMPACT Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling Star Deaner recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on topics such as the formation of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and how you don't get to be part of the group as the group instead chooses you. Deaner said:. “Well, I mean, you don’t get to...
Josh Alexander Reflects On 2021 AEW and Impact Crossover

Josh Alexander appeared on the latest episode of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning Impact World Champion reflected on the AEW and Impact crossover of 2021. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Walking...
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.

