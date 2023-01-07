Read full article on original website
Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"
All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
Jim Ross Talks About Whether Or Not Vince McMahon Copied Eric Bischoff's Heel Character, Owen Hart
Was Vince McMahon's on-air heel character a copy of Eric Bischoff's in WCW?. This was one of the topics discussed by Jim Ross on the latest episode of his "Grilling J.R." podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights. On whether Mr. McMahon as a heel character was copying WCW:...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During His Recent Vacation In Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he almost drowned during his recent vacation in Miami, Florida, but his daughter, who is just like an Olympic caliber swimmer, jumped in behind him and saved his life. Kurt Angle...
Tony Schiavone Sings The Praises Of Chris Jericho
Is Chris Jericho a "great leader?" All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone thinks so!. During the latest recording of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone sang the praises of AEW's first ever World Champion. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “I have so much time...
Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/10/2023)
WWE NXT is back with their New Year's Evil special event tonight. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed lineup that includes a 20-woman battle royal title eliminator with Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Palmer vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Lash Legend vs. Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Thea Hail.
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Mandy Rose Talks About Her WWE Release; Says She Was Hurt & Disappointed
-- Former WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) appeared on the Tamron Hall talk show earlier this morning and discussed her WWE release in more detail. She started off by saying that it's been a crazy last few months for her but she is grateful and blessed for everything that has happened.
Jake Roberts Says He Was Still In Hate Mode With Himself When He Appeared On WWE RAW In 2014
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his return to WWE on an episode of RAW in 2014 and how he was still in hate mode with himself during the show.
Dark Order Member Reflects On The Early Days Of The AEW Faction
During a recent interview covering all things pro wrestling, All Elite Wrestling talent and Dark Order member Evil Uno shared his thoughts on various changes to the faction. Evil Uno also discussed Alan Angels new role in Impact Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Jim Cornette Reviews Critically-Acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom 17 Showdown Between Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay
Many are calling the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier this month as one of the best in-ring performances in recent memory. On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling personality sounds off with his elaborate thoughts on the critically-acclaimed Omega-Ospreay bout.
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History
Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
Jim Ross On Tommy Dreamer’s Comments About Mending CM Punk And The Elite's Relationship
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to speak about topics such as former WWE and ECW Star Tommy Dreamer's comments about how he would not be able to help The Elite and CM Punk mend their relationship following the brawl at the post-All Out media scrum because he is from a different generation.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and it was previously reported that Alexa Bliss will be explaining her actions of why she attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut
Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
Deaner Talks The Formation Of The Design In IMPACT Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling Star Deaner recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on topics such as the formation of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and how you don't get to be part of the group as the group instead chooses you. Deaner said:. “Well, I mean, you don’t get to...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflects On Pitching The Return Of Cyber Sunday To Vince McMahon
During the latest recording of his own Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. reflected on a pitch to Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights. On the reason he enjoyed Cyber Sunday:. “Cyber Sunday was so sick to me because the fans got to...
Josh Alexander Reflects On 2021 AEW and Impact Crossover
Josh Alexander appeared on the latest episode of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning Impact World Champion reflected on the AEW and Impact crossover of 2021. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Walking...
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
