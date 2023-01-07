Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette Talks Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as Mercedes Moné making her NJPW debut at their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event and how the reaction from the fans were not as massive as people expected.
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During His Recent Vacation In Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he almost drowned during his recent vacation in Miami, Florida, but his daughter, who is just like an Olympic caliber swimmer, jumped in behind him and saved his life. Kurt Angle...
Veda Scott Talks Potential ROH Return, Shares Thoughts On AEW
Who better to ask than the former ROH broadcaster herself?. During her recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Scott discussed a potential return to the promotion. Veda also shared her thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On All...
Kazuchika Okada Reveals He Almost Quit Pro Wrestling Before His Career Took Off
Top NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada spoke with QJWeb on topics such as how he almost quit wrestling when he was training in school and before his career took off, but a conversation with his mother stopped him from making the biggest mistake of his life. Kazuchika Okada said:. “Yes, there...
Booker T Says It Doesn't Get Any Bigger Than Performing At WWE's WrestleMania
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how it does not get any bigger for a competitor to be able to walk out on the WrestleMania stage and perform in front of the fans.
Taya Valkyrie Offers High Praise For Mercedes Mone Following Wrestle Kingdom 17 Debut
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star offered strong praise for Mercedes Mone following her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo, Japan. Featured...
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
Bobby Lashley Returns From Suspension, Declares Himself For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
"The All Mighty" is back. Bobby Lashley made his WWE television return on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Lashley appeared as Monday night's show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. during a promo segment that featured Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory. Lashley blasted Theory...
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches
-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
Renee Paquette Offers High Praise To Mercedes Mone, Naomi For Turning Down WWE
Renee Paquette is proud of Mercedes Mone and Naomi. The AEW broadcast team member recently applauded the two for turning down WWE money in favor of testing free agency during a recent installment of her podcast, "The Sessions." Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where she...
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think Vince McMahon's Return To WWE Has Anything To Do With Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
Interesting Individual Backstage at Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE may be getting ready to reveal the identity of Uncle Howdy as early as tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw or at least we know who is playing the character. PWInsider.com is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage in Birmingham, AL - the site for tonight's Raw. Dallas rejoined WWE recently and of course is the brother of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt.
Erick Rowan Says Baron Corbin Has The Dedication To Improve In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as how Baron Corbin is the type of athlete who has the dedication to improve and to get better, while there are those who didn't have that same dedication in them.
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Mercedes Mone Joining AEW
Could Mercedes Mone end up in All Elite Wrestling?. Saraya isn't starting any rumors, but she seems to want this to happen. The former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about the fellow former WWE performer previously known as Sasha Banks during her appearance on DJ Whoo Kid's Shade45 program for an interview.
NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/13/2023
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (1/13/2023) NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/12/2023 Episode): Birmingham, AL.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed
We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Is The Best Worker In The Business Right Now
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently made an appearance on the "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as why he thinks his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is the best worker in the wrestling business right now. Ric Flair said:. “I’m...
