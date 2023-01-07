Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed
We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
rajah.com
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During His Recent Vacation In Florida
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he almost drowned during his recent vacation in Miami, Florida, but his daughter, who is just like an Olympic caliber swimmer, jumped in behind him and saved his life. Kurt Angle...
rajah.com
KiLynn King Reveals Advice Given To Her By Bully Ray
KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about advice she received from Bully Ray after her days at his pro wrestling school and how he didn't want his students to feel ripped off.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History
Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Two WWE NXT Stars He Believes Will Have A Huge Future In The Company
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he believes former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) will have a huge future in the company and how he is really excited about them.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques AEW Battle Of The Belts Timeslot (Video)
During his latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas offered up a bit of advice to AEW President Tony Khan, in regards to the time slot of All Elite Wrestling Battle of the Belts. Featured below is an excerpt from Korderas' latest rant:. “Maybe it could have been moved...
rajah.com
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, New WWE Playlist (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest episode below, featuring Damage CTRL(Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai):. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube library. Catch up on the latest instalment of WWE...
rajah.com
WWE News: Lita Signs With New Agency, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- A WWE Hall Of Famer has new representitives. According to a report from PWInsider, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is now represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Monday evenings edition of Raw...
rajah.com
Tully Blanchard On Ric Flair's Last Match: "I Didn't See It"
During his recent chat with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Tully Blanchard explained the reason why he didn't watch Ric Flair’s Last Match. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Tully touches topic with his thoughts. On Ric Flair's Last Match:. “I didn’t see...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/13/2023
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (1/13/2023) NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Wishes Lucha Underground Would Come Back
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie appeared on Comedy Store Wrestling to speak about a variety of topics such as how she wishes Lucha Underground would come back because some of her fondest memories happened when she was working for Lucha Underground. Taya Valkyrie said:. “I...
rajah.com
Darren Young Explains Why He "Hated" Original NXT, Talks Nexus Debut
Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his debut with The Nexus, and explained the reason why he hated being on the game show iteration of NXT.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals If There Was Ever A Plan For Mike Tyson To Wrestle In The WWE
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as if there was ever a plan for pro boxing legend Mike Tyson to wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era when he was made the enforcer of the matchup between Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.
rajah.com
Saxon Huxley On If He Would Return To The WWE And Compete In NXT Europe
Former WWE NXT UK Star Saxon Huxley recently spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 on a variety of topics such as how there are companies he wants to work for and how he just wants to get as busy as possible, but he is open to any possibility right now and something is about to happen in wrestling as the scene is all over the place.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think Vince McMahon's Return To WWE Has Anything To Do With Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
