Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘I’ll Never Drink Like That Again’: Renowned Actress Kathleen Turner Dives Deep on History With Booze
In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, Golden Globe-winning actress Kathleen Turner (“Body Heat”) discussed a number of topics, including her career, health, relationship with Michael Douglas and her history with booze. Turner, who won two Golden Globe Awards in the 1980s and has been nominated for...
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Angela Bassett, Anne Hathaway, Gabriel LaBelle and Jonathan Majors on Their Acting Approaches: “I Felt Like I Had to Receive the Part”
Every actor has their own process for finding and embodying a character, and it is always a challenge — even if, in the case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett, the actor is playing that character for a second time. Bassett and three other awards contenders this season — including Armageddon Time‘s Anne Hathaway, The Fabelmans‘ Gabriel LaBelle and Devotion‘s Jonathan Majors — spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about their approaches to their respective characters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett explains how costumes by Oscar-winning designer Ruth E. Carter helps her get into character as Queen Ramonda:More from...
Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton among Sundance 2023 jurors
The Sundance Film Festival announced jurors for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. Jurors include Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton, W. Kamau Bell and more.
Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega doesn't do TikTok: 'Not a healthy place to be'
Jenna Ortega's dance performance in Netflix's 'Wednesday' has become TikTok fodder. But you won't find her indulging in the social media trend.
Why in the Hell Is Austin Butler Still Talking Like Elvis?
Wait…is that really how he talks?So thought—or texted, Slacked to colleagues, or said out loud to an empty living room—just about everyone who tuned into the Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, as actor Austin Butler accepted a Best Actor trophy for playing Elvis Presley while speaking as if he was impersonating the King in a sad revue on the Vegas strip. My own boyfriend, who had never heard a word out of Butler’s mouth, made a queasy face. “Oh, that’s what he sounds like?”To play someone as iconic as Elvis Presley, you’ve got to nail the specificities. You can’t be...
