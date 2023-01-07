Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day
January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
MTSU’s ‘Tracking Tennessee Economics’ Website Earns National Award
An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location
The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet. Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open...
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The...
OBITUARY: Janet Mae Leach Northcutt
Janet Mae Leach Northcutt, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A native of Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Madeline Veretta Pittenger Leach. Mrs. Northcutt was also preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Northcutt; sons, Roderic and Jeffrey Northcutt; brother, Marvin Francis Leach; and sister, Evalyn Louise Garner.
Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee
Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic...
OBITUARY: Addie Mai Sargent
Addie Mai Sargent, age 90 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was a native of Davidson Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Sargent and parents, Robert Henry Warpool and Mary Swain Warpool. She was a member of Cane Ridge...
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
OBITUARY: Michelle Renee Grupke
Michelle Renee Grupke, age 55, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was a native of Rutherford County and worked as a Vet Assistant. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Mark Grupke; and mother, Shirley Fiveash. She is survived by her son, Russell Lee Bratcher; brother, Mark...
Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6
The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. The Sounds host the Louisville Bats – Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m.
Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena
Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
OBITUARY: John Riley Singleton
John Riley Singleton, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was a native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a member of Bellwood Baptist Church and retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department. He served in the U.S army and was a Vietnam veteran. He...
‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County
Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
6 Live Shows this Week – January 9,2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023. 1Opry at The Ryman. Friday, January 13, 7:30...
2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium
Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. The multi-genre band was formed in 2004.The band’s founding members are Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese. Keyboardist Akie Bermiss joined the band on tour in 2017 and was first credited on their 2018 album Free Yourself Up; guitarist James Cornelison joined in 2021, after Olson left the band. Their sound is unique and a performance you don’t want to miss.
Don’t Miss Out on the Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event
The Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event takes place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. CST at the Rutherford County Extension Community Center Building (315 John Rice Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129) UT Extension, along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and craft beverage industry associations and guilds...
New Series on Public Television Celebrates The Power of Music & Food to Bring Americans Together
Ear To The Common Ground, which debuted on Nashville Public Television on January 2, 2023, is a new half-hour series airing on public television stations across the United States that begins with one question: What if we could replace contempt with compassion in our political discourse and spend time together sharing a meal and some music?
Ribbon Cutting: Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Murfreesboro
Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro. You’ll love the coach-led workouts that are designed by Floyd himself to make your best even better. But it’s not only about boxing. Fist bumps and high fives flow faster than the punch combinations.
