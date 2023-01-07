Read full article on original website
Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day
January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee
Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic...
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
MTSU’s ‘Tracking Tennessee Economics’ Website Earns National Award
An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
Real Estate Experts Say 2023 Will be a Year of Opportunities for Buyers
Final numbers for 2022 indicate there were 39,831 homes sold in the region, compared to the 47,172 closings in 2021. The total sales for 2022 were down 15 percent compared to 2021. Home sales hit 2,568 closings for December, according to data provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is...
TSSAA and TBR Team Up to Promote Educational Opportunities After High School
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and TBR – The College System of Tennessee are teaming up for the 2022-23 school year to support TSSAA member schools and student-athletes while bringing awareness to the importance of education beyond high school. Whether you’re right out of high school or...
WEATHER ALERT 1/11-12,2022
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-121200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong to severe thunderstorm could form across the northwest counties of Middle Tennessee late in the night. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, mainly in the morning. The risk level is marginal, or 1 out of 5. Much colder air will move in Thursday night and Friday with a good chance for snow showers across the Upper Cumberland. Accumulations may top 1 inch for the higher elevations. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed late tonight and Thursday.
2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
Tennessee Department of Health Advises Flu Prevention & Treatment With Flu Activity High Nationwide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans who have not had their annual flu vaccine to get immunized as soon as possible to protect themselves and prevent the spread of flu to others. “The elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young...
