Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-121200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong to severe thunderstorm could form across the northwest counties of Middle Tennessee late in the night. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, mainly in the morning. The risk level is marginal, or 1 out of 5. Much colder air will move in Thursday night and Friday with a good chance for snow showers across the Upper Cumberland. Accumulations may top 1 inch for the higher elevations. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed late tonight and Thursday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO