Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
TENNESSEE STATE
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program

Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
MTSU’s ‘Tracking Tennessee Economics’ Website Earns National Award

An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WEATHER ALERT 1/11-12,2022

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-121200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong to severe thunderstorm could form across the northwest counties of Middle Tennessee late in the night. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, mainly in the morning. The risk level is marginal, or 1 out of 5. Much colder air will move in Thursday night and Friday with a good chance for snow showers across the Upper Cumberland. Accumulations may top 1 inch for the higher elevations. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed late tonight and Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
TENNESSEE STATE
Murfreesboro, TN
