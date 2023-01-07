Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett. Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Offers Factory First and Factory Second Automotive Batteries
Factory first batteries come with a 5-year warranty and factory seconds come with a one-year warranty. Stop by Battery Warehouse and they will match and install a new battery for you in minutes. Riverhill Battery Warehouse offers a full line of services to make your next battery purchase easy:. Free...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont
At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
cranberryeagle.com
Despite fire, Hovis Truck Services got back to business quickly
It didn’t take long for Hovis Truck Service and Sales in Emlenton, Venango County, to resume towing and repairing trucks after a fire destroyed its main building a little more than a year ago. An early morning fire on Jan. 9, 2022, at the company’s facility at 6010 Emlenton...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/9/23
Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
All aboard for Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was all aboard for fun this weekend at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show in Monroeville. If you like model trains, the Monroeville Convention Center was the place to be this weekend.It's hard to quantify the joy and enthusiasm folks at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show have for their hobby.Over the weekend, thousands of train lovers showed up here at the Monroeville Convention Center to buy, sell and admire trains both big and small.Train collecting is not an inexpensive hobby. Some trains and sets we saw cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Liberto to Deliver Keynote for MLK Community Breakfast at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art. BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will...
Export Historical Society applies for grant to convert coal mine entrance
Export Historical Society officials are hoping to work with the borough, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation and the Society for Mining and Metallurgy Exploration to create a historical area at one of the few bituminous coal mine sites able to be safely viewed by the public.
WGAL
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Community Rallying Behind C-L Grad, Pre-Law Student Battling Stomach Cancer
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The community is coming together to assist a local 21-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer. David Wiles, a 2019 Clarion-Limestone graduate and a current Clarion University student, was diagnosed with small intestine cancer and peritoneal carcinomatosis. While the situation places a strain...
wpxz1041fm.com
PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH
A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
