Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO