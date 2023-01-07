ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Comments / 1

Related
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett. Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
BROOKVILLE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont

At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
OAKMONT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Despite fire, Hovis Truck Services got back to business quickly

It didn’t take long for Hovis Truck Service and Sales in Emlenton, Venango County, to resume towing and repairing trucks after a fire destroyed its main building a little more than a year ago. An early morning fire on Jan. 9, 2022, at the company’s facility at 6010 Emlenton...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
explore venango

Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/9/23

Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

All aboard for Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was all aboard for fun this weekend at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show in Monroeville. If you like model trains, the Monroeville Convention Center was the place to be this weekend.It's hard to quantify the joy and enthusiasm folks at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show have for their hobby.Over the weekend, thousands of train lovers showed up here at the Monroeville Convention Center to buy, sell and admire trains both big and small.Train collecting is not an inexpensive hobby. Some trains and sets we saw cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars....
MONROEVILLE, PA
WGAL

Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.

CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
WTAJ

Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Community Rallying Behind C-L Grad, Pre-Law Student Battling Stomach Cancer

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The community is coming together to assist a local 21-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer. David Wiles, a 2019 Clarion-Limestone graduate and a current Clarion University student, was diagnosed with small intestine cancer and peritoneal carcinomatosis. While the situation places a strain...
CLARION, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH

A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
PARKER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy