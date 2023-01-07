PARAGOULD, Ark. – The latest scam being perpetrated in NEA involves the criminals pretending to be the authorities. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the scam in a post to social media on Monday, saying it was brought to their attention that one of the GCSO’s phone numbers, 870-236-7612, has been spoofed and that scammers are calling residents threatening them with arrest if money is not paid.

