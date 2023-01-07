Read full article on original website
Jan. 10: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off a little bit warmer than yesterday morning and you will start to feel the warm-up today. We should see highs around 60° with partly cloudy skies. The...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas
Former QB lands in spot with multiple Arkansas ties
Report: Suspect shot at victims and left the scene of an accident
JONESBORO, Ark. – A police report released Monday by the Jonesboro Police Department detailed a scary encounter at an intersection Saturday in Jonesboro. At about 5:23 PM on January 7 near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Caraway Road, some sort of incident took place where an accident occurred. Based on the few details released, it wasn’t completely clear what happened but police were dispatched in reference to a fist fight occurring.
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in Jonesboro school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School. The 17-year-old victim...
Scammers spoofing Greene County sheriff
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The latest scam being perpetrated in NEA involves the criminals pretending to be the authorities. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the scam in a post to social media on Monday, saying it was brought to their attention that one of the GCSO’s phone numbers, 870-236-7612, has been spoofed and that scammers are calling residents threatening them with arrest if money is not paid.
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the Southern Chef. The Southern Chef #3 is coming to Church Street. According to a social media post, the new location is scheduled to open up in the Spring of 2023.
Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of President Joe Biden is being sued by an Arkansas woman who wants her daughter to have the Biden last name. According to a document filed in Independence County in Dec. 2022, Lunden Roberts is asking the court to change her daughter’s name to Biden.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Highland and Redwolf. All drivers and passengers are out of their vehicles. First responders are on the scene and asking people to avoid the area.
Massive solar farm nearing completion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The solar farm in Jackson County is getting closer to being complete. Project Manager Terri Mullin said construction has been going as scheduled. He said the project is already improving Jackson County. “A project this size brings in a lot of contractors from out of...
