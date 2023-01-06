Read full article on original website
1027wbow.com
Union partnership to expand neurological care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A medical partnership in the Wabash Valley hopes to give brain and spine patients a new level of care. Union Health is now partnering with Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine Physicians to provide neurosurgical services. Rebecca Lynch, General Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of...
1027wbow.com
Judge declares Graves ineligible, Labella winner in Vigo School Board election challenge
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Judge in Vigo County has found that the winner of a seat on the Vigo County School Board from November’s election was ineligible for the seat due to residency requirements in Indiana law. The petition to declare Eric Graves as not eligible...
1027wbow.com
VCSC starts search for new superintendent
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is taking its first steps in the search for a new superintendent. The school board interviewed a representative on the Indiana State University search committee on Monday night. Search committees are commonly used by school boards to help go through the process of creating a candidate, finding candidates and interviewing as well.
1027wbow.com
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident where a tree had fallen on a person. The...
1027wbow.com
Duke Energy donates $5000 to All-Weather Firing Squad
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The All-Weather Firing Squad will get new uniforms thanks to a check from community partners. Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum, the Duke Energy Foundation, and the Vincennes Rotary Club have come together to donate $5,000 to the members of the club. The All-Weather Firing Squad has dedicated time and effort to conducting rites at Veteran-related ceremonies such as performing songs, 21-Gun Salutes, and military honors to those that served.
1027wbow.com
Driver ID’d and arrested after Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a Terre Haute Police Sergeant, a vehicle pursuit through Terre Haute led to an arrest on Jan 8. Around 3:30 p.m. THPD attempted a traffic stop due to a vehicle with fictitious plates, stating the plates on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle. The car did not stop and fled from officers.
1027wbow.com
Man arrested after pursuit starts in Putman County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Greencastle man was arrested Monday evening after a standoff in Putnam County. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, an ISP trooper found a vehicle with an improper headlamp around 7:15 p.m. in southern Putnam County. The trooper caught up with...
1027wbow.com
2-car wreck briefly closes SR 46
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTWO/WAWV) – A two-car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday briefly closed the northbound lanes of SR 46. Police cleaned up the crash and lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
1027wbow.com
Terre Haute house fire sends one to hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house fire sent one resident to the hospital and left two dogs dead overnight in Terre Haute. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 2:17 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of S 18th Street.
1027wbow.com
Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being...
