Terre Haute, IN

1027wbow.com

Union partnership to expand neurological care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A medical partnership in the Wabash Valley hopes to give brain and spine patients a new level of care. Union Health is now partnering with Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine Physicians to provide neurosurgical services. Rebecca Lynch, General Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

VCSC starts search for new superintendent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is taking its first steps in the search for a new superintendent. The school board interviewed a representative on the Indiana State University search committee on Monday night. Search committees are commonly used by school boards to help go through the process of creating a candidate, finding candidates and interviewing as well.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident where a tree had fallen on a person. The...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

Duke Energy donates $5000 to All-Weather Firing Squad

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The All-Weather Firing Squad will get new uniforms thanks to a check from community partners. Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum, the Duke Energy Foundation, and the Vincennes Rotary Club have come together to donate $5,000 to the members of the club. The All-Weather Firing Squad has dedicated time and effort to conducting rites at Veteran-related ceremonies such as performing songs, 21-Gun Salutes, and military honors to those that served.
VINCENNES, IN
1027wbow.com

Driver ID’d and arrested after Terre Haute pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a Terre Haute Police Sergeant, a vehicle pursuit through Terre Haute led to an arrest on Jan 8. Around 3:30 p.m. THPD attempted a traffic stop due to a vehicle with fictitious plates, stating the plates on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle. The car did not stop and fled from officers.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Man arrested after pursuit starts in Putman County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Greencastle man was arrested Monday evening after a standoff in Putnam County. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, an ISP trooper found a vehicle with an improper headlamp around 7:15 p.m. in southern Putnam County. The trooper caught up with...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

2-car wreck briefly closes SR 46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTWO/WAWV) – A two-car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday briefly closed the northbound lanes of SR 46. Police cleaned up the crash and lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Terre Haute house fire sends one to hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house fire sent one resident to the hospital and left two dogs dead overnight in Terre Haute. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 2:17 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of S 18th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

