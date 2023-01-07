Read full article on original website
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Does This Instagram Post Mean Tom Brady Is Returning to the Bucs in 2023?
Now that the Bucs regular season is over and their ability to survive in the playoffs is yet to be seen, the question on everyone's mind is... Will Tom Brady be back?. He posted a picture on Instagram ahead of Sunday's game that has some people speculating that he's planning to stay in Tampa Bay.
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals
Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
SPORTS: The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!
The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is Older Than ALL of These NFL QBs. Bills' Damar Hamlin Was Released From The Hospital Yesterday. Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full. Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He Doesn't Want...
Jason Whitlock: Stop Saying Lovie Smith is a 'Victim' After Texans Firing
Jason Whitlock: “Cal McNair, the owner of the Texans, would rather cut Lovie Smith a $15-$20 million dollar check than continue in a relationship he doesn't believe has a real future. The Texans did the exact same thing a year ago when they decided to annul their marriage to David Culley, another coach they wed quickly with no real conviction. This is the consequence of the racial politics corporate media foisted upon the NFL, and the league office adopted without pushback. Neither Smith nor Culley got the Houston job because management believed they were the best candidate. Smith and Culley were chosen largely because of their skin color, pressure from Roger Goodell and his top lieutenant Troy Vincent, and the NFL's desire to avoid being called ‘racist’ over its treatment of Black coaches. Houston was guilt-tripped into hiring Smith and Culley. Guilt can get you the job but it won't allow a man to keep that job. You think Cal McNair feels sorry for Smith and Culley after cutting multi-million dollar severance checks? No dice. McNair feels like he did Smith and Culley favors… Because he did. Culley was a career-long NFL assistant. He was 66 years old when he landed his first head coaching job. The longtime NFL receivers coach was working as the ‘passing game coordinator’ for the Baltimore Ravens when the Texans gave him the job. ‘PASSING GAME COORDINATOR’ for Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens. That's like being elevated to the CEO of Weight Watchers after being the ‘Vegetables Coordinator’ for Lizzo. The Texans gifted Culley the job and everybody knew it, including the players in the Houston locker room. Football locker rooms are where false narratives die. Things that sound good on Twitter or during a woke ESPN rant often sound like hot garbage in a locker room where players just want to win games, and they don't really care about the color of their head coach. Culley inspired no one, the Texans went 4-13 last year. Culley offered no unique strategic advantage or leadership. Years ago, Lovey Smith offered a unique strategic advantage and impactful leadership. He was an expert at Tony Dungy's ‘Tampa 2’ defense, and Smith mimicked the quiet strength and poise of his mentor. Smith had a strong nine-year run with the Chicago Bears winning three divisional titles and one NFC Championship. He parlayed that into a two-year stint in Tampa, and five seasons at the University of Illinois. His last winning season as a head coach was a decade ago in 2012, his final season in Chicago. Smith is 64 years old now, he's lost his magic. The Texans hired him to satisfy the race baiters in the media. It's a recipe for failure. You can't lead 60 men in a locker room when everyone knows you got hired because Roger Goodell, Troy Vincent, and ESPN talking heads forced ownership to hire you. Guilt and racial idolatry are powerful forces on Twitter. The same woke players tweeting out ‘Black Lives Matter!’ act completely different inside a locker room. They want to be led by dynamic coaches of ANY color. The media race baiters have emasculated black coaches. They've turned all of them into sympathy hires. Everyone, including the Black players are suspicious of a Black head coach’s qualifications and competence… NFL ownership doesn't have a problem with the color of Brian Flores' skin, they have a problem with his attitude, and the attitude of a generation of young people who feel entitled. The world doesn't owe men, regardless of color, ANYTHING. Victims are not leaders. The people trying to shame employers into a job are not leaders, they're cowards. If Lovie Smith is a victim of anything, it's the perception of Black men as weak and unqualified created by the ‘diversity, inclusion, and equity’ proponents. You've listened to people all day tell you ‘Oh my God, the NFL is racist!', and ‘Oh my God, this is completely unfair to Lovie Smith!’, and ‘Oh my God, this is two years in a row the Houston Texans have done this to Black coaches!’, and ‘This is unfair, this is what Black coaches face!’… Man, there have been 29 head coaches in the NFL fired after one year. Lovie Smith and David Culley are not new. They don't represent anything new. It's a cutthroat business. This culture we've created where you’ve got to hire a Black coach or you're ‘racist’ is why Lovie Smith and David Culley got the job instead of someone who's qualified, or instead of a young coach who may have had a chance to do something.” (Full Segment Above)
Titans schedule interview with Bears' Ian Cunningham for GM job
The Tennessee Titans have made several requests for interviews with general manager candidates since the season ended, but now the team has reportedly scheduled at least one interview. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Titans will interview Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their vacancy on Saturday. Cunningham...
All-Pro Roquan Smith Agrees To Record-Setting Deal With Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle to a record-setting five-year, $100 million deal with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing Saint Omni, who represents Smith, though noted that Smith "represented himself." "Per Saint Omni, The #Ravens agree in principle with All-Pro LB Roquan Smith —...
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams Heading Into Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 18 in which the Bills knocked out the Patriots and secured the no. 2 seed in an emotional victory for Damar Hamlin, the Texans beat the Colts at the buzzer and ruined their chances at the number one overall pick and Bryce Young in the process, the Dolphins topped the Jets in a slopfest that punched their ticket to the postseason and eliminated the Steelers, the Eagles got Jalen Hurts back but underwhelmed in a Week 18 victory over the second-teamer Giants to clinch the no. 1 seed, the Cowboys were throttled and thoroughly embarrassed by the Commanders, and the Lions won one of the best games of the year to kill off the Packers and send Seattle to the playoffs.
