Best College Basketball odds for every game today (Odds, spreads, total and betting promos for Saturday, January 7)

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Report: Texas Has Contacted John Calipari Amidst Head Coaching Search
Maybe that rambunctious student section in Tuscaloosa was onto something after all. Just two days after the Alabama Crimson Tide pummeled Kentucky in a 78-52 beatdown, where Coleman Coliseum chanted "Cal to Texas!" in one of the more disheartening losses in the John Calipari era at UK, rumors ...
Kentucky’s ugly loss to Alabama leads to speculation about John Calipari
An objectively disappointing season for Kentucky basketball reached a new low on Saturday, when the Wildcats were blown out 78-52 by Alabama. The loss pushes John Calipari’s team to 10-5 overall, including 1-2 in SEC play. The Wildcats’ remaining schedule isn’t getting any easier, either. Six of their final...
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Check Out Paige Spiranac’s Game-Day Outfits for the College Football Playoff Final
TCU takes on defending national champion Georgia tonight.
Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral
Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
What the "Average" Kentucky fan thinks of the Cats this year
When you are on the fringes of this website for as long as I have been, 15 years now, and have been in the social media world for a similar amount of time, your perception of what fans think sometimes gets skewed. Because, frankly, if you only read comment section posts and social media responses, you would think everybody in this fanbase is both super passionate about the team and super pissed off right now.
Yardbarker
Texas may be trying to steal John Calipari from Kentucky
John Calipari has been at Kentucky since 2009 and he's led the Wildcats to a wild (pun intended) amount of success. Kentucky is one of the best programs in college basketball, largely due to Calipari's ability to recruit many of the top recruits in the country on a yearly basis. It's not surprising, then, that when a big-time job opens up -- such as the gig of head basketball coach at Texas -- Calipari's name is in the echelon of coaches that Texas would like to snag.
Bucks vs. Hawks prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 11 (Can Hawks grab upset?)
For the fourth time this season, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks, this time in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Hawks have underachieved so far this season, currently sitting two games below .500 and holding the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is in the No. 3 spot in the conference, but it hasn’t been able to get to full strength with Khris Middleton missing most of the season to date with injuries.
saturdaytradition.com
Deuce Spurlock, former Michigan LB, announces commitment to SEC program
Michigan losses another young talented defensive playmaker as Deuce Spurlock commits to enroll at the University of Florida to play for the Gators. Spurlock announced his decision to play for the SEC program on his Twitter on Sunday. Spurlock played in 2 games this 2022 season where he accounted for...
ESPN's Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
Monday night's national championship has concluded, and a champion has been crowned; putting a bow on the 2022 college football season. With that, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final Top 25 rankings, starting with the Georgia Bulldogs and finishing with one of the surprise teams of ...
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
FanSided
