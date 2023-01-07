Best College Basketball odds for every game today (Odds, spreads, total and betting promos for Saturday, January 7)

When you are on the fringes of this website for as long as I have been, 15 years now, and have been in the social media world for a similar amount of time, your perception of what fans think sometimes gets skewed. Because, frankly, if you only read comment section posts and social media responses, you would think everybody in this fanbase is both super passionate about the team and super pissed off right now.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO