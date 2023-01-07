ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House members sworn in after Speaker chaos concludes

By Mychael Schnell
 4 days ago

House lawmakers took their oaths of office early Saturday morning, shortly after the days-long Speaker standoff came to a close with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) securing the gavel.

The swearing-in had been delayed since Tuesday because House Republicans were unable to elect a Speaker. The top lawmaker must be determined before lawmakers — both newly elected and incumbents — can be administered the oath of office.

McCarthy secured the gavel around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on the 15th ballot, and was sworn in as Speaker shortly after.

Then, the members-elect stood at their seats in the chamber, raised their right hands and took the oath of office.

“Congratulations, you are now members of the 118th Congress,” McCarthy said at 1:40 a.m. to cheers.

One of the members sworn in Saturday was Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced intense controversy since reports revealed that he misrepresented parts of his resume.

The congressman admitted to embellishing parts of his resume. Despite the criticism, he has said he has no plans of leaving Congress.

Santos was in the Capitol all week but refused to answer questions from reporters regarding the ongoing controversy. He supported McCarthy for Speaker on all 15 ballots.

During the swearing-in on the House floor, cameras were fixed on Santos. He was seated next to Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Barry Moore (R-Ala.).

