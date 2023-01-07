Read full article on original website
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
fox4news.com
WATCH: Dog accidentally starts fire at Frisco home on Christmas Day
Video inside the home shows the fire on Megan Black's stove. One of her two dogs had gotten past a gate and tried to get some cookies on the kitchen counter, turning on the stove. She called her neighbor who worked to put the fire out. (Video Credit: Megan Black)
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
dmagazine.com
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
greensourcedfw.org
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company
The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
Southwest Airlines reimbursements are arriving via PayPal
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines, already awarding frequent flyer miles as an apology and full fare reimbursements for canceled Southwest flights during the Christmas meltdown, is now partnering with PayPal to refund additional costs that passengers incurred during that week's scheduling and public relations crisis. Passengers who submitted receipts through...
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
Dallas County has 20 of the busiest roads in Texas, report shows
Eighteen of the most gridlocked roadways in Texas are located in Dallas County, according to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) While still below prepandemic levels, traffic congestion continues to grow on Texas roadways, and 20 of the most gridlocked are located in Dallas County,...
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
