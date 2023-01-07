ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Southwest Airlines reimbursements are arriving via PayPal

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines, already awarding frequent flyer miles as an apology and full fare reimbursements for canceled Southwest flights during the Christmas meltdown, is now partnering with PayPal to refund additional costs that passengers incurred during that week's scheduling and public relations crisis. Passengers who submitted receipts through...
DALLAS, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX

