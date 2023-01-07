Read full article on original website
wsonradio.com
Colonels Capture Another Region Road Win
The Henderson County Colonels took on the Christian County Colonels on the road in Hopkinsville. In the first period, Henderson County outscored Christian County 11-9 heading into the second quarter. In the second period, Henderson senior guard Gerard Thomas scored 7 points and added 4 rebounds in the quarter as Christian would outscore Henderson 16-14 and at the halftime score was 25-25.
Trent Sisley ranked No. 50 in the nation, receives five Big Ten offers
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – There’s something about small towns in Indiana producing some of the best basketball stars. French Lick had Larry Bird, Washington had the Zeller brothers and right now in Lincoln City, it’s Trent Sisley. “Trent is just a special talent,” said head coach Nate Hawkins. “It’s one that we probably haven’t […]
14news.com
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal. On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to suit up for the Boilermakers next season. Allen initially...
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
14news.com
Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
wsonradio.com
OBITUARIES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2023
DIED SATURDAY, JANUARY 7TH, AT THE LUCY SMITH KING CARE CENTER UNDER THE CARE OF ST. ANTHONY’S HOSPICE. HE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS FIRST WIFE, RUTH SIEMERS, AND HIS BROTHER, RAYMOND SIEMERS. DAVID SERVED WITH THE UNITED STATES NAVY DURING THE VIETNAM WAR. HE WAS A MECHANICAL ENGINEER AS WELL AS THE HOLDER OF MULTIPLE PATENTS. DAVID RECEIVED HIS BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE IN 1994, AND HE WAS A MEMBER AND SERVED AS DEACON AT HENDERSON’S FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH.
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
14news.com
Fire rekindles in Union Co.
WAVERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The same house that caught fire Tuesday, caught fire again Wednesday morning. Officials confirm it rekindled and was fully engulfed when they arrived. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Utley Utley Road. When our crews arrived on scene, they...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville’s west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe’s...
14news.com
New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Planet Fitness is coming to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro. Officials with Planet Fitness management confirm the news of the second location. They say the new gym will face Target on Frederica inside the mall. A timetable has not yet been announced, but they...
k105.com
Man injured after hitting cow on Falls of Rough Rd.
A driver suffered a serious injury after hitting a cow on Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79). Monday night at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident in the 14500 block of Falls of Rough Road. Upon arriving...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Police need help finding missing Henderson juvenile
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson juvenile has been missing since January 3, and the Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help finding him. HPD says Conner Yates, 13, is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Jordan Bryant, who has been missing since December 14, 2022. Police say Yates was last seen wearing […]
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
