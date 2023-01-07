VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”

