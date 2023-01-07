ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner

VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

David Carl Puleo

David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Randy Lee Waitz

Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

IUP Students from Venango, Forest Counties Achieve Dean’s List Honor

INDIANA, Pa. – The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:. Tionesta: Lucia Dava Rakoci, Lower Allegheny Boulevard, B.S. in Biology BS + Secondary Science...
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.

CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park

Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash

A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Gloria N. Terwilliger

Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
PARKER, PA
explore venango

Helen L. Doutt

Helen L. Doutt, born January 3, 1928, in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sugarcreek Station. Helen worked as an LPN at the Erie County Home, and the former Venango County Home. She also worked at the former Grandview...
FRANKLIN, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH

A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
PARKER, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy