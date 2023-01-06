Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
One of priciest home sales in Maui history, Mākena mansion sells for $32.76M
In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday. The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
Best time to go whale watching in Hawaii is now
According to Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel the best time to view them has started.
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
hinowdaily.com
HI Now Weekender (January 7, 2023)
HONOLULU (HI Now) - It’s a new year and a new episode of HI Now Weekender. Join Kainoa and Rachel as they kick off 2023!
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
Wedding album with Oahu ties found in New York airport
A search is underway for the owner of a photo album that contains old wedding photos apparently taken in Hawaii.
honolulumagazine.com
Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023
January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
hawaiiirl.com
PRSA HAWAII ANNOUNCES 2023 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Hawaii Chapter today announced its 2023 board of directors elected to serve a one-year term. The board represents a diverse cross-section of communications professionals from multiple sectors who will lead the organization’s initiatives to elevate the public relations field in Hawaii and provide career advancement opportunities for local practitioners.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
hinowdaily.com
Kupuna Achievers: Isabella Powell shares with us her experience as a Royal Service Agent
HONOLULU (HI Now) - In these segments we feature the wisdom and achievements of various kupunas throughout Hawaii. These individuals and organizations are doing great work in our communities to share their stories of success, and to highlight the legacies which they want to pass on for a better and more inspired world.
KITV.com
$27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head
A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market in one of the premier regions on Oahu. A newly-built mega mansion in the Diamond Head region is now up for sale. $27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head. A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state at Iolani Palace, a rare event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is getting ready for the late Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state there for a public memorial. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than a hundred years ago. Kawananakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress and considered a princess...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii remembers music legend Danny Kaleikini
Every one of my favorite half dozen movies made last year stirred my emotions and proved to be unforgettable. Here’s the list: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH (Apple TV+), GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (Hulu), BLONDE (Netflix), EMPIRE OF LIGHT (not yet streaming), THE FALLOUT (HBO Max, $14.99 on Amazon and Apple TV) and THE WHALE (Consolidated Theaters at Ward & Kahala). Watch this video to see my very brief descriptions of each of them.
LIST: Top plant nurseries to check out on Oahu
Yelp came out with their list of best nurseries and gardening spots on Oahu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed
Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at 60
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open was long gone. But his assistants at Kapalua talked him into playing this year, mainly because the Aloha Section PGA Championship was at Poipu Bay, where he spent 12 years as the head pro. Never mind that he faced radiation in November for cancer that returned to his liver. Or that he was 60 and mostly competed in senior divisions. He can still putt great, and Castillo birdied the last hole to win by one. Now he’s at the Sony Open, the oldest player in a field that includes 20-year-old Tom Kim and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who upon finishing at Kapalua thanked Castillo for last week and wished him the best this week at Waialae.
hinowdaily.com
Get organized for the new year with Simply Home
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Simply Home is a locally owned and operated shop where customers could find popular essentials for home and Island living. Formerly Simply Organized, the newly rebranded Simply Home will include the store’s best sellers, including items for home organization such as the popular freedomRail® closet/storage system and quality brands you’ve come to love. New at Simply Home is a beautiful garden section with live indoor plants, modern pots and unique gardening accessories. There’s also a convenience hardware section with products needed for everyday fixes, repairs and small DIY projects!
Surfline
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
