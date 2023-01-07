Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries fundraises off Republican gridlock on McCarthy, speaker’s race
One man’s misery … House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries launched a fundraising effort to capitalize off of congressional Republicans’ gridlock failure to elect a new speaker. “Republicans have now failed 6 times to elect a Speaker of the House. This hasn’t happened in over 100 years,” Jeffries, the first African-American leader, said in an emailed fundraising pitch for his own re-election campaign. “I’ll be blunt: Republicans are incapable of governing. And they’re putting politics over the American people. But if Democrats stick together in this historic moment, we have an opportunity to show how powerful we are.” He continued, “I still need 321...
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Kevin McCarthy confirms House panel boot for Schiff, Swalwell and Omar
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed late Monday that he will make good on his pre-midterm pledge to remove three high-profile Democrats — Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar — from their House committees. McCarthy (R-Calif.) told the Associated Press that he would move to strip the trio of their assignments, following through on a vow of payback for Democrats ousting Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from their panels during the last Congress. Schiff and Swalwell, both from California, would be removed from the House Intelligence Committee while Minnesota’s Omar would be kicked off the House Foreign...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Vox
How Kevin McCarthy (finally) became speaker of the House
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. Charlie Brown never kicked...
What Utah GOP congressmen are saying about Kevin McCarthy winning House speakership
Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House. McCarthy made major concessions to far-right Republicans. Utah Republicans in Congress say McCarthy has a tough job ahead.
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
Kevin McCarthy’s head on a platter: SW Parra opinion cartoon for the new Congress
The Bakersfield Republican has made many compromises as he seeks to become the new speaker.
FOX Carolina
SC Congressman Ralph Norman reaches deal to vote McCarthy for House Speaker
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rep. Ralph Norman announced Friday that he reached an agreement to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Congressman serving the 5th district of South Carolina announced the deal in the following statement. “From the beginning, I’ve been clear...
MSNBC
'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe
“This is going to be a Congress that is filled with of grievances, not governing,” says former Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “As a member of the January 6th committee myself, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if they come after me and my colleagues for performing our duties on that committee—and let them have at it.”Jan. 10, 2023.
McCarthy fails again to win speakership: House stalemate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republ...
Another Trump Ally Ignores His GOP Rallying Call to Back McCarthy
Conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza posted on Truth Social that the House speaker hopeful is "just so unimpressive."
House passes new rules for Congress as McCarthy clears first major test as House speaker
The House voted on a new rules package with major input from the more conservative members through the negotiations to earn Kevin McCarthy enough votes make him House speaker.
McCarthy falls short in votes again, House adjourns without speaker for second day
For a second day in a row, Valley Congressman Kevin McCarthy came up short in his attempt to become Speaker of the House.
