5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoonSarah Walker GorrellTaylorsville, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
mageenews.com
Russel Alan Bounds, 51 of Raleigh
Russel Alan Bounds, 51 of Raleigh, MS passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, Mississippi. He was born Monday, November 22, 1971 in Jackson, Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Ted Walters
Ted Walters passed away on January 8, 2023. He was born to Willie Newel Walters and Lisa Lucille Lowery Walters on May 25, 1954, in Magee, MS.
mageenews.com
Happy Birthday Aspen
From your nana Becky Westbrook and parents Jason and Amber McCraw.
mageenews.com
Harmon Delivers Opening Prayer
Dr. Frank Harmon, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Mendenhall, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day's agenda.
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
mageenews.com
Live for today!
Jesus instructs us to live one day at a time. He knew that so much of what we worry about is out of our control. He wants us to understand that God gives us today. And, as we live our lives seeking Him, we are in a safe place. Jesus promises that our heavenly Father will provide us with everything we need. You simply need to have FAITH!.
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
WLBT
2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
mageenews.com
SCTC Features Law and Public Safety
During the month of January, Simpson County Technical Center is featuring its Law and Public Safety program, which focuses on the history of law and legal systems.
Forget frogs. Mississippi man pushes for center against extinction of young black males.
Can an educational community center prevent the extinction of young, black males? Brookhaven citizen Roy Smith says it can help. Inspired by an Animal Planet show about the extinction of animals, Smith appeared before the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen during its regular meeting Tuesday. “I’m starting where I left off...
Mississippi coroner: Bodies of woman, child were in advanced stage of decomposition when discovered
Officials say that the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were in advanced stages of decomposition when they were discovered Saturday. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the cause of death in the case is unknown and is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Officials...
mageenews.com
Toni Johnson is Guilty
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty to 2 counts of Embezzlement and 1 count of False Representation & Statements to Defraud the Government. Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Johnson in February of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom on Monday evening.
WAPT
Pearl police chase ends with crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. — The Pearl Police Department has arrested a man who they said led them on a chase into Clinton before crashing. According to Pearl's Public Information Director, Greg Flynn, pearl police officers initiated the chase following a failed traffic stop on I-20 West in Pearl. Flynn said...
Former Mississippi animal control officer arrested for computer fraud, was arrested in November for impersonating officer
A former Mississippi animal control officer has been arrested for the second time and charged with a felony. Rebecca Ann Brock, of 1029 Tenth St. in Wesson, was arrested Friday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony computer fraud. Brock, 35, was arrested by Wesson Police...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 1/2-1/9
The Magee Police Report showed one felony fleeing charges for the week of January 2-9, 2023. Rhonda Palmer of 173 Grayson Road, Mendenhall, MS was charged with Felony of a control Substance. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time. The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud. The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer. […]
