ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendenhall, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

Russel Alan Bounds, 51 of Raleigh

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Russel Alan Bounds, 51 of Raleigh, MS passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, Mississippi. He was born Monday, November 22, 1971 in Jackson, Mississippi.
RALEIGH, MS
mageenews.com

Ted Walters

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ted Walters passed away on January 8, 2023. He was born to Willie Newel Walters and Lisa Lucille Lowery Walters on May 25, 1954, in Magee, MS.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Happy Birthday Aspen

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. From your nana Becky Westbrook and parents Jason and Amber McCraw. MageeNews.com is a news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties...
MIZE, MS
mageenews.com

Harmon Delivers Opening Prayer

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. Frank Harmon, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Mendenhall, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
MENDENHALL, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Live for today!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jesus instructs us to live one day at a time. He knew that so much of what we worry about is out of our control. He wants us to understand that God gives us today. And, as we live our lives seeking Him, we are in a safe place. Jesus promises that our heavenly Father will provide us with everything we need. You simply need to have FAITH!.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away.  Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

SCTC Features Law and Public Safety

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. During the month of January, Simpson County Technical Center is featuring its Law and Public Safety program, which focuses on the history of law and legal systems.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Toni Johnson is Guilty

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty to 2 counts of Embezzlement and 1 count of False Representation & Statements to Defraud the Government. Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Johnson in February of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom on Monday evening.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Pearl police chase ends with crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. — The Pearl Police Department has arrested a man who they said led them on a chase into Clinton before crashing. According to Pearl's Public Information Director, Greg Flynn, pearl police officers initiated the chase following a failed traffic stop on I-20 West in Pearl. Flynn said...
CLINTON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 1/2-1/9

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony fleeing charges for the week of January 2-9, 2023. Rhonda Palmer of 173 Grayson Road, Mendenhall, MS was charged with Felony of a control Substance. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time. The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud. The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer. […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy