Noozhawk
Santa Barbara-San Marcos Boys Basketball Game Postponed
The crosstown boys basketball game between San Marcos and Santa Barbara High tonight at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion has been postponed, San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy confirmed Monday morning. A rescheduled date for the Channel League clash will be determined. Also postponed was Dos Pueblos’ boys basketball game at...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Wrestler Jacob Dominguez Captures Title at Arroyo Classic
San Marcos wrestler Jacob Dominguez won the title in the 106-pound weight class at the Arroyo Classic Tournament on Saturday in El Monte. Dominguez defeated top-seeded Elias Casas of Cajon for the championship in dramatic fashion. Down 2-0 with 15 seconds left in the bout, he pulled a reversal and pinned Casas with six seconds to go.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Wrestler Victoria Bernard Wins Title at California Invitational
Junior wrestler Victoria Bernard of Dos Pueblos won the 111-pound division title at the California Girls Invitational Tournament in Morro Bay on Saturday. Bernard recorded two pins in four match victories. In the final, she defeated Khloe Soria of Porterville, 21-3. “She went out there to work her stuff, and...
Noozhawk
Newborn Baby, Mother Among People Rescued from Santa Ynez River in Lompoc
A woman who had just given birth and her baby were among people rescued from the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc on Monday. In the first incident, the Lompoc Fire Department was on the 2000 block of North H Street checking on black smoke they had seen earlier, police Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Noozhawk
No Deaths, Injuries Reported in Santa Barbara County After Huge Storm
No deaths or major injuries or missing persons were reported in the massive storm that deluged Santa Barbara County on Monday, according to Sheriff Bill Brown. Huge amounts of rainfall drenched the region and caused major property damage amid widespread flooding, fallen trees, debris flows and rockfalls. On Tuesday morning,...
Noozhawk
Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
Noozhawk
Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
Noozhawk
Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage
Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
Noozhawk
County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning
County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
Noozhawk
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule
After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Noozhawk
Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet
A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Austin Herlihy Says State Street Will Not Improve Until Paseo Nuevo Has New Owner
Commercial real estate broker Austin Herlihy breaks down the future of State Street, downtown housing, and offers his take on the La Cumbre Plaza mall controversy, as well as the rising status of the Camino Real Marketplace, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina. Herlihy, the...
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9
The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
Noozhawk
Road Closures, Evacuation Information and Other Storm Resources for Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped heavy rainfall on Santa Barbara County for hours, causing massive amounts of flooding and minor debris flows and mudslides in the quickly-changing conditions. This is meant to be a resource of storm-related information all in one place for readers to check for updates. It was last...
Noozhawk
Black Keys Returns to Santa Barbara
The Black Keys group returns to Santa Barbara with its Dropout Boogie Tour, making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 7 p.m. May 4, at 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via AXS.com. As they’ve done their entire career, The Black...
