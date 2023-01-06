Read full article on original website
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Agilent Investing $725M to Expand Therapeutics Manufacturing Capacity
Agilent Technologies today announced it is investing approximately $725 million to double manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids in response to rapid growth of the $1 billion market and strong demand for the company’s high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Therapeutic nucleic acids, also called therapeutic oligonucleotides or oligos, are...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Qosina Partners with ILC Dover, Expands Portfolio of Liquid Bag Chambers
Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce a partnership with ILC Dover, a provider of design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device markets. ILC Dover has partnered with Qosina to ensure assurance of supply of...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The manufacturing industry utilizes large, complex production systems which generate a huge amount of data. At the same time, the industry is highly competitive and manufacturers have to gather and utilize market data to get a good picture of future trends and remain competitive. Business analytics are the technologies and practices used on this data to gain insights into the production and management of the plant.
Parents fear baby formula costs could spike as supplies remain low: 'A really hard blow'
Louisiana mom of four Amber Bergeron described her struggle with finding special formula for her twins as baby formula prices are set to skyrocket by nearly 20%.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Illumina, Nashville Biosciences Set Sequencing Agreement with Amgen
Illumina, a provider of DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), today announced an agreement with Amgen, a global biopharmaceutical company, to whole-genome sequence approximately 35,000 DNA samples. The sample cohort is primarily made up of DNA from African...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Jushi Hires New CFO but Loses Current COO
Jushi Holdings announced leadership appointments and management changes. These changes include the appointment of Michelle Mosier as the company’s Chief Financial Officer effective January 16, 2023, and the resignation of Leonardo “Leo” Garcia-Berg from his position as Chief Operations Officer, effective January 20, 2023. In addition, the company has appointed Nichole Upshaw as Chief People Officer and has designated Shaunna Patrick as Chief Commercial Director and Trent Woloveck as Chief Strategy Director.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Human-Approved Medication Brings Back ‘Lost’ Memories in Mice
Students sometimes pull an all-nighter to prepare for an exam. However, research has shown that sleep deprivation is bad for your memory. Now, University of Groningen neuroscientist Robbert Havekes discovered that what you learn while being sleep deprived is not necessarily lost, it is just difficult to recall. Together with his team, he has found a way to make this ‘hidden knowledge’ accessible again days after studying whilst sleep-deprived using optogenetic approaches, and the human-approved asthma drug roflumilast. These findings were published on December 27 in the journal Current Biology.
