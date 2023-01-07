Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - During the City Council meeting on January 9th, the members approved Resolution #6633 which allows just over $7.4 million dollars to be spent on the sitework for the new Gulf Shores High School. The contract will be awarded to Cunningham & Delaney. The other two bids on the project were at least $2 million higher.

