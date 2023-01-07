ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gilmer Mirror

Watch: Live video from the Texas House and Senate

The Texas Tribune is streaming the 2023 legislative session live from the Texas House and Senate chambers. The session runs from Jan. 10 to May 29. https://apps.texastribune.org/features/2022/texas-legislature-livestream/. ————————————————– Sign up for our weekly newsletter to...
Texas Legislature 101: Understanding the state government and how it passes laws

“Texas Legislature 101: Understanding the state government and how it passes laws” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot

Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
igbnorthamerica.com

Gaming bill filed as Texas gears up for 2023 legislative session

The Texas legislature will consider a bill that would amend the state’s constitution to legalize casinos at a limited number of locations and set the stage to permit sports betting. The proposed law – Senate Joint Resolution 17 – would devise the framework for a new body named the...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Biennial Revenue Estimate

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the release of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Biennial Revenue Estimate:. “Since I’ve become Lt. Governor, we’ve taken the utmost care to manage our budget wisely and conservatively. The Texas economy is red-hot. We are leading the United States forward in the global marketplace and it is clear for all to see.
Larry Lease

Texas lawmakers have a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion – here's how they plan to use it

As Texas lawmakers begin their new session on Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus of almost $33 billion to work with, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. CBS DFW says Hegar called the surplus a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for lawmakers to address the state's priorities, which include property tax relief for homeowners, increased funding for schools to reduce the burden on property owners, improved security and mental health services in schools following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, funding for border security, and addressing the healthcare shortage and raising salaries for state employees, nurses, and teachers.
kurv.com

Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus

The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
WBUR

Texas communities could lose out on millions due to inaccurate broadband maps

The Biden administration's infrastructure law includes $42 billion to improve broadband access across the country. However, some local communities say the broadband maps used to allocate funding, are incorrect. In Texas, state officials are leaving the responsibility of reporting the inaccuracies to residents and local officials. Texas Public Radio's Paul...
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
