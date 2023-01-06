ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mymcmedia.org

Police: 3 Stabbed at Downtown Silver Spring McDonald’s

Police said three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at McDonald’s in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). First responders found two men with non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a hospital.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Takoma Park Makes Arrest in Burglary, Assault

Johan Aplichue-Rojas, 20, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, assault on law enforcement officers and resisting arrest. According to Takoma Park Police, on Jan. 5 at 8 a.m., officers went to the 6700 block of Conway Avenue to investigate a shed burglary that occurred during the night. The owner told police that the shed door had been taken off its hinges and destroyed with the lock still attached.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown

Police say they are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Germantown. At about 9:19 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 3, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for a reported residential burglary, per a release from MCPD. According to police,...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 11, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Jan. 11, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hypothermia Alert: Montgomery County is under a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold until 9 a.m. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents...
mymcmedia.org

Holy Cross Leaders Discuss Impacts on Hospitals

Montgomery County is at a medium level of COVID-19 community transmission as of December. Emergency department volumes across the county and state have been high, health leaders say, which impacts the amount of time patients spend in emergency rooms. Holy Cross Hospital leaders in Silver Spring gave MyMCM updates on the tripledemic, emergency department volumes and supports for staff on Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Health Officer Provides Update on COVID-19

Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis says one of her top priorities is keeping COVID-19 under control. She said she wants to build upon the success of her predecessors and keep county residents safe. Since Thanksgiving, the county has seen a spike in cases. Davis spoke with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Canine Flu Detected in County

By now you probably have gotten your flu shot, but what about your four-legged friends? Area veterinarians report increased cases of dog flu in their practices. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services warns the respiratory virus Type A influenza can be highly contagious and could affect your dog. Symptoms...
mymcmedia.org

What’s Open, What’s Not on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The county will observe the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Monday Jan. 16. Offices and facilities status:. County Offices — closed. State offices and courts — closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations — closed. Libraries — closed. County Liquor...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rockville May Lower Voting Age

The City of Rockville could lower its voting age from 18 to 16, among other changes recommended last month by the city’s Charter Review Commission. Mayor Bridget Newton and the Rockville City Council will discuss recommendations on Monday, Jan. 30, per a release from Rockville Reports. The review commission...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCM Hosts It’s Academic’s Return to Studio

After two and a half years of taping shows virtually due to the pandemic, It’s Academic, the iconic high school quiz show, is back in studio. Four shows — including one that featured all three schools from Montgomery County — were taped at the MCM studios in Rockville on Sunday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Women’s Legislative Briefing Will Focus on Protecting Democracy

The 2023 Women’s Legislative Briefing takes place on Sunday, Jan 29 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and registration is underway. The 43rd annual briefing will center on women and protecting democracy. Five panels will discuss Women Who Empower Through Advocacy; Empowerment Through Health, Safety, Economic Justice, and Education. The...

