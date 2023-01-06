Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
mymcmedia.org
Police: 3 Stabbed at Downtown Silver Spring McDonald’s
Police said three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at McDonald’s in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). First responders found two men with non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a hospital.
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Makes Arrest in Burglary, Assault
Johan Aplichue-Rojas, 20, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, assault on law enforcement officers and resisting arrest. According to Takoma Park Police, on Jan. 5 at 8 a.m., officers went to the 6700 block of Conway Avenue to investigate a shed burglary that occurred during the night. The owner told police that the shed door had been taken off its hinges and destroyed with the lock still attached.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Police say they are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Germantown. At about 9:19 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 3, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for a reported residential burglary, per a release from MCPD. According to police,...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 11, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Jan. 11, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hypothermia Alert: Montgomery County is under a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold until 9 a.m. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents...
mymcmedia.org
Holy Cross Leaders Discuss Impacts on Hospitals
Montgomery County is at a medium level of COVID-19 community transmission as of December. Emergency department volumes across the county and state have been high, health leaders say, which impacts the amount of time patients spend in emergency rooms. Holy Cross Hospital leaders in Silver Spring gave MyMCM updates on the tripledemic, emergency department volumes and supports for staff on Tuesday.
mymcmedia.org
County Health Officer Provides Update on COVID-19
Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis says one of her top priorities is keeping COVID-19 under control. She said she wants to build upon the success of her predecessors and keep county residents safe. Since Thanksgiving, the county has seen a spike in cases. Davis spoke with...
mymcmedia.org
Fairland Elementary Teacher Surprised with ‘The Oscars of Teaching’ Award
Dion Jones, a third-grade teacher at Fairland Elementary School in Silver Spring whose principal called a true leader, won the Milken Educator Award, which comes with a $25,000 prize. “I thank you all. It’s been my pride and joy to serve,” Jones said while trying to hold back his emotions....
mymcmedia.org
Canine Flu Detected in County
By now you probably have gotten your flu shot, but what about your four-legged friends? Area veterinarians report increased cases of dog flu in their practices. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services warns the respiratory virus Type A influenza can be highly contagious and could affect your dog. Symptoms...
mymcmedia.org
What’s Open, What’s Not on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The county will observe the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Monday Jan. 16. Offices and facilities status:. County Offices — closed. State offices and courts — closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations — closed. Libraries — closed. County Liquor...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville May Lower Voting Age
The City of Rockville could lower its voting age from 18 to 16, among other changes recommended last month by the city’s Charter Review Commission. Mayor Bridget Newton and the Rockville City Council will discuss recommendations on Monday, Jan. 30, per a release from Rockville Reports. The review commission...
mymcmedia.org
MCM Hosts It’s Academic’s Return to Studio
After two and a half years of taping shows virtually due to the pandemic, It’s Academic, the iconic high school quiz show, is back in studio. Four shows — including one that featured all three schools from Montgomery County — were taped at the MCM studios in Rockville on Sunday.
mymcmedia.org
Women’s Legislative Briefing Will Focus on Protecting Democracy
The 2023 Women’s Legislative Briefing takes place on Sunday, Jan 29 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and registration is underway. The 43rd annual briefing will center on women and protecting democracy. Five panels will discuss Women Who Empower Through Advocacy; Empowerment Through Health, Safety, Economic Justice, and Education. The...
Comments / 0