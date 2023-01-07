Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
Top Boy's Micheal Ward explains surprising challenge of new movie
Top Boy star Micheal Ward has discussed his role in Sam Mendes's Empire of Light with Digital Spy. Also starring The Crown's Olivia Colman, the film revolves around a struggling small cinema in Margate, Kent in the 1980s. The relationship between new employee Stephen (Ward) and cinema manager Hilary (Colman) blossoms against the backdrop of racism in England, as their shared love of film is set to change their lives forever.
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
Luke Cage star Mike Colter addresses possibility of Marvel return
Luke Cage's Mike Colter is "more than happy" for someone else to step into the shoes of his superhero. Within Marvel's former Netflix Universe, which was made up of Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, Daredevil and their team-up show The Defenders, Colter breathed life into the super-strong Cage for two seasons, before the whole thing collapsed.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Sister Act's Whoopi Goldberg begs Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith to reprise role
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she's more than ready to do a third Sister Act film, but only on the condition that Dame Maggie Smith also reprises her role. Goldberg played the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the first two films, alongside Smith who starred as the Reverend Mother. Now, with talks of a third film in the works, the actress and TV presenter wants to make sure her co-star is onboard.
Star Trek boss gives update on status of Michelle Yeoh's Discovery spin-off
Despite being announced four years ago, updates on Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series have been few and far between. The show is set to focus on the actress's character Philippa Georgiou, and Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer gave a disappointing update at the Television Critics Association press tour.
Twilight star Nikki Reed and Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder announce pregnancy news
Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed are expecting their second child together. The sweet announcement was made on the couple's Instagram pages, with them both sharing a picture of the Twilight actress showing off her growing bump while cradling daughter Bodhi in their arms. The Vampire Diaries actor captioned...
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega doesn't do TikTok: 'Not a healthy place to be'
Jenna Ortega's dance performance in Netflix's 'Wednesday' has become TikTok fodder. But you won't find her indulging in the social media trend.
RuPaul's Drag Race fans stunned over guest judge Ariana Grande's entrance look
RuPaul's Drag Race US Season 15 premiered this weekend, and as is tradition, featured a superstar as a guest judge – this time, Ariana Grande. The US version of the drag competition has become known for attracting massive stars to join the judging panel for its season premieres and in the past, it has attracted the likes of Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.
Love Island presenter Maya Jama says she was "too young" for the job in the past
Love Island host Maya Jama has explained that she thinks she didn't land the role previously because producers thought she was "too young" at the time. Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island in October last year and will officially take over from Laura Whitmore this month when Winter Love Island kicks off.
This Morning's Holly Willoughby lets son Chester cut her hair
This Morning host Holly Willoughby has revealed she was bold enough to let her son pick up the scissors for her latest haircut. Willoughby shared a video of herself at the hairdressers via her Instagram account. However, it was 8-year-old son Chester who was in charge of the scissors, cutting several inches off of the presenter's hair.
Normal People's Paul Mescal replaces Glee star in new movie
Normal People star Paul Mescal is set to replace Glee star Blake Jenner in new movie Merrily We Roll Along. The project, which is directed by Richard Linklater, will be shot over the course of 20 years, and focuses on Mescal's character Franklin Shepard. Based on the Stephen Sondheim musical,...
Rooney Mara reveals the film that nearly made her quit acting
Rooney Mara has been receiving acclaim for her recent projects Nightmare Alley and Women Talking, which followed a bit of a break. The actress is quite selective about which roles she takes on nowadays, but it was actually an experience she had over a decade ago that caused her to examine her relationship with acting, and even consider quitting.
Hollyoaks is bringing in Misbah Maalik's nephew Dylan
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is bringing in Misbah Maalik's teenage nephew, Digital Spy can exclusively reveal. Dylan will arrive in the village later this year, as part of a huge, new story for the teen group. The news was confirmed by Hollyoaks' executive producer Lucy Allan during an exclusive chat...
Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley realises she has a stalker in sinister scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley is to face an unknown menace in a stalking storyline. Daisy will realise she has a stalker in upcoming scenes, and will initially target the wrong person. As her online following grows, Daisy starts receiving bunches of flowers, much to her fiancé...
EastEnders' Martin Fowler falls out with Lily Slater over pregnancy decision
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lily Slater has fallen out with stepdad Martin Fowler over her pregnancy in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Stacey Slater was warned by social services they could take Lily out of the home unless she reveals who the father of her daughter's baby is. Lily had sworn Stacey...
Home and Away's Justin Morgan unfairly blamed for road horror
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Justin Morgan in turmoil over a terrible accident that wasn't his fault. The Summer Bay soap has returned to screens in Australia this week, resolving the big cliffhanger which...
Glass Onion's Mona Lisa scene had an unexpected movie inspiration
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers follow. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson has confirmed an unexpected inspiration for the movie's climactic Mona Lisa scene. At the end of the recent Netflix hit, Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) destroys Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) Glass Onion compound, in...
