Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she's more than ready to do a third Sister Act film, but only on the condition that Dame Maggie Smith also reprises her role. Goldberg played the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the first two films, alongside Smith who starred as the Reverend Mother. Now, with talks of a third film in the works, the actress and TV presenter wants to make sure her co-star is onboard.

2 DAYS AGO