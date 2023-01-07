Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24thLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Related
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
WEAU-TV 13
WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
Wrestling team escapes burning bus in western WI
BARRON, Wis. — A Wisconsin college wrestling team was forced to grapple with more than their opponents after a coach bus exploded into flames Saturday evening in Barron County. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 53 near the intersection with Highway 8, not far from the community...
River Falls Journal
Westfields welcomes first baby of 2023
New Richmond’s first baby of 2023 arrived at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Birth Center. Waylon Kelly Walker made his New Year’s debut to proud parents Mallory Kelly and Jonathan Walker of New Richmond. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches.
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A 76-year-old Chippewa Falls man who hadn’t been seen since Monday morning has been found safe. Officials said David Smith left his home early Monday without talking to his family and went to have breakfast at a local restaurant between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. As of 5:15 p.m., he has been found and is safe....
drydenwire.com
Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality
BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family
A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family. Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
WDIO-TV
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
insideradio.com
Not Done Yet: After 37 Years At Twin Cities' KQRS, Tom Barnard To Launch Morning Podcast.
Tom Barnard retire from mornings? Not so fast. The longtime Minneapolis radio personality, who until Dec. 23 woke up listeners for 37 years on Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS, is partnering with Hubbard Radio for “The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast,” according to Twin Cities-based website Bring Me The News.
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Issues Press Release Regarding Fatal Structure Fire
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has released a press release (which you can read in its entirety below) regarding the fatal structure fire in Turtle Lake Monday night. Press Release. On Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of...
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
fox9.com
12-year-old killed in snowmobile wreck, 3rd fatal crash of the weekend
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy has died after deputies say his snowmobile struck a tree in southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash in Theilman Township, Minnesota, a rural town about 25 miles northeast of Rochester. Deputies say the boy, identified as...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Comments / 0