WEAU-TV 13

WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE 11

Wrestling team escapes burning bus in western WI

BARRON, Wis. — A Wisconsin college wrestling team was forced to grapple with more than their opponents after a coach bus exploded into flames Saturday evening in Barron County. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 53 near the intersection with Highway 8, not far from the community...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Westfields welcomes first baby of 2023

New Richmond’s first baby of 2023 arrived at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Birth Center. Waylon Kelly Walker made his New Year’s debut to proud parents Mallory Kelly and Jonathan Walker of New Richmond. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
drydenwire.com

Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality

BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
WDIO-TV

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall

EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’

Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

