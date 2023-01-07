Notre Dame is off to a hot start once again on the recruiting trail as the 2024 class sits at No. 3 in the country when looking at 247’s Composite Rankings. It’s a familiar place to see the Fighting Irish under Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame was in the top three for most of the 2023 recruiting cycle, but in year two of the Freeman Era, it’s now time to finish in the top three in December.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO