Thomas Harper Goes In-Depth on Notre Dame Decision

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stated he wanted the football program to use the Transfer Portal to fill specific needs and the Irish did just that by landing Oklahoma State grad transfer Thomas Harper. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder can play nickel and safety, which are two positions the Irish needed...
2024 CB Commit Karson Hobbs Excited For Notre Dame Return

Karson Hobbs‍ is headed home again. The 2024 Notre Dame cornerback commit will be making the trip from Ohio to South Bend for the Irish’s Junior Day event this Saturday. “I think it’ll be a great time, getting to spend quality time with my coaches and getting a chance to get close and meet the staff,” the Archbishop Moeller High School standout says.
Video | Notre Dame HC Mike Brey Post-Georgia Tech

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey spoke following the 73-72 win over Georgia Tech. 0:58 - On what the tough stretch has been like as the head coach. 1:57 - Thoughts on Cormac Ryan’s emotional huddle. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO...
Notre Dame Survives Georgia Tech 73-72 in OT

Notre Dame trailed 63-56 to Georgia Tech with 3:36 left in the game on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were fresh off another 8-2 run and Cormac Ryan had enough. The fifth-year senior lit into the Notre Dame bench and whatever he said worked as the Fighting Irish won 73-72 in overtime to earn win No. 1 in ACC play after dropping the first five games in conference play.
Top 2024 CB Travaris Banks Planning Notre Dame Trip

Travaris Banks‍ is emerging as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024 and Notre Dame already has the Alabama defensive back’s attention. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has offers from the Irish, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Maryland among others. “I've got a few...
Five 2024 Prospects Notre Dame Needs On Campus This Winter

Notre Dame is off to a hot start once again on the recruiting trail as the 2024 class sits at No. 3 in the country when looking at 247’s Composite Rankings. It’s a familiar place to see the Fighting Irish under Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame was in the top three for most of the 2023 recruiting cycle, but in year two of the Freeman Era, it’s now time to finish in the top three in December.
Hartman, Portal and Roster Discussion. 1-9-23 Power Hour

In this episode we discuss the Sam Hartman commitment, Notre Dame's activity in the transfer portal, the current ND roster, and what holes need to be filled and how each new addition will fit into the ND roster. We also answer your questions. To download this week’s episode, please click...
