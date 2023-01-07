Read full article on original website
Thomas Harper Goes In-Depth on Notre Dame Decision
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stated he wanted the football program to use the Transfer Portal to fill specific needs and the Irish did just that by landing Oklahoma State grad transfer Thomas Harper. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder can play nickel and safety, which are two positions the Irish needed...
2024 CB Commit Karson Hobbs Excited For Notre Dame Return
Karson Hobbs is headed home again. The 2024 Notre Dame cornerback commit will be making the trip from Ohio to South Bend for the Irish’s Junior Day event this Saturday. “I think it’ll be a great time, getting to spend quality time with my coaches and getting a chance to get close and meet the staff,” the Archbishop Moeller High School standout says.
Video | Notre Dame HC Mike Brey Post-Georgia Tech
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey spoke following the 73-72 win over Georgia Tech. 0:58 - On what the tough stretch has been like as the head coach. 1:57 - Thoughts on Cormac Ryan’s emotional huddle. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO...
Five 2024 Prospects Notre Dame Needs On Campus This Winter
Notre Dame is off to a hot start once again on the recruiting trail as the 2024 class sits at No. 3 in the country when looking at 247’s Composite Rankings. It’s a familiar place to see the Fighting Irish under Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame was in the top three for most of the 2023 recruiting cycle, but in year two of the Freeman Era, it’s now time to finish in the top three in December.
Top 2024 CB Travaris Banks Planning Notre Dame Trip
Travaris Banks is emerging as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024 and Notre Dame already has the Alabama defensive back’s attention. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has offers from the Irish, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Maryland among others. “I've got a few...
Notre Dame Survives Georgia Tech 73-72 in OT
Notre Dame trailed 63-56 to Georgia Tech with 3:36 left in the game on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were fresh off another 8-2 run and Cormac Ryan had enough. The fifth-year senior lit into the Notre Dame bench and whatever he said worked as the Fighting Irish won 73-72 in overtime to earn win No. 1 in ACC play after dropping the first five games in conference play.
Game Thread | Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Georgia Tech (8-7), 1-4) Notre Dame (8-8, 0-5) Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Ind. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 14-12, including 10-2 at Purcell Pavilion. - The Irish have not lost at home to Georgia Tech since 1990. - Dane Goodwin has now played in 142 career...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
